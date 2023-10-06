SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Just two weeks remain in the high school football regular seasons, so Top 5 matchups are carrying greater weight.

This week’s Sportszone Game of the Week features just that, a Top 5 battle in Class 2A. Fifth-ranked Western Christian is locking horns with their most formidable foe thus far, the top-ranked and defending 2A State Champions of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

And this Friday night isn’t only about football. The football is being swapped for a hockey puck as the Sioux City Musketeers are back in town for its home opener after a four-game road trip to open up the season. We’ll feature the final score here.

— — —

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

— — —

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at Western Christian, Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan, Spencer vs. Sioux City West, Sheldon at West Lyon, OABCIG at Hinton, South O’Brien vs. Gehlen Catholic, Westwood at MMCRU, and Ridge View at West Sioux.

— — —

Part 2

Band of the Week, highlights from the Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo (hockey), Battle Creek at Cedar Catholic, Ponca at Norfolk Catholic, Tri-County NE at Crofton, Bloomfield at Wausa, Summerland CO-OP at Plainview, Elk Point-Jefferson at Tri-Valley, Lakota Tech at Dakota Valley, Vermillion at Canton, and scores across Siouxland

— — —

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

— — —

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Musketeers Hockey

Waterloo Black Hawks – 2

Sioux City Musketeers – 5

Iowa

Newell-Fonda – 13

Ar-We-Va – 50

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 12

Bishop Heelan – 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 20

Carroll – 24

Unity Christian – 16

Cherokee – 20

Storm Lake – 13

Denison-Schleswig – 41

Lawton-Bronson –

MVAOCOU –

NW Webster – 8

East Sac County – 0

Sioux City North – 49

Des Moines East – 3

North Iowa – 8

Harris-Lake Park – 49

Akron-Westfield – 25

Alta-Aurelia – 0

Le Mars – 42

Fort Dodge – 7

*Spencer – 69

Sioux City West – 6

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 35

Forest City – 14

(GotW)*CL/G-LR – 42

Western Christian – 7

**OABCIG – 12

Hinton – 6

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 21

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 28

Southwest Valley – 7

IKM-Manning – 45

*Sheldon – 7

West Lyon – 35

*South O’Brien – 0

Gehlen Catholic – 33

Boyer Valley – 38

Siouxland Christian – 22

*Westwood – 7

MMCRU – 42

*Sioux Center – 19

MOC-Floyd Valley – 12

South Central Calhoun – 39

Panorama – 13

Sioux Central – 6

Pocahontas – 12

Eagle Grove – 49

Emmetsburg – 8

Garner Hayfield Ventura – 6

Spirit Lake – 62

West Harrison – 16

Griswold – 66

Bishop Garrigan – 48

G-T/R-A – 20

Kingsley-Pierson – 48

West Monona – 6

**Ridge View – 6

West Sioux – 42

Remsen St. Mary’s – 56

Woodbine – 26

Tri-Center – 21

Woodbury Central – 41

Logan-Magnolia – 43

St. Albert – 18

— — —

Nebraska

Wayne – 14

West Point-Beemer – 28

Neligh-Oakdale – 44

North Central – 22

Wynot – 1

Osmond – 0 (Forfeit)

*Ponca – 0

Norfolk Catholic – 49

Oakland-Craig – 70

Tekamah-Herman – 27

South Sioux City – 22

Lincoln SW – 58

Pender – 53

Lyons-Decatur NE – 13

Stanton – 67

Bancroft-Rosalie – 14

*Tri-County NE – 6

Crofton – 62

Central City – 35

Pierce – 48

Hartington-Newcastle – 40

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 20

*Battle Creek – 30

Cedar Catholic – 12

Lincoln North Star – 22

Norfolk – 19

O’Neill – 0

Boone Central – 35

North Bend Central – 20

Logan View/SS Co-op – 41

*Bloomfield – 56

Wausa – 12

*Summerland (CO-OP) – 34

Plainview – 62

GACC – 8

Wisner-Pilger – 28

Wakefield – 6

Homer – 20

Creighton – 70

Randolph – 28

Lutheran High NE – 12

Elkhorn Valley – 38

Niobrara/Verdigre – 8

EPPJ – 60

Howells-Dodge – 46

Winside – 20

Humphrey St. Francis – 60

Walthill – 0

— — —

South Dakota

*Elk Point-Jefferson – 24

Tri-Valley – 14

*Lakota Tech – 0

Dakota Valley – 54

*Vermillion – 13

Canton – 42

Yankton – 27

Roosevelt – 14