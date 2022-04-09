SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – West Sioux is known for producing quality talent, with projected Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers being one of them. But on the basketball court, Mason Coppock is quickly making a name for himself among the Falcon community.

The junior guard kept a steady string of solid performances going all winter. One of his best outings came against MMCRU where he buried six three-pointers out of his 24 points, earning him our Week three SportsZone Boys Player of the Week award. From there, Coppock would emerge as a formidable threat among the Falcons, averaging a team-high 16.7 points for a season total of 384 to bring his high school career scoring total just 93 points shy of the millennium mark.

Coppock could not only score the ball, he could share it too. He’d lead the squad with 126 assists on the season while ranking as the fifth-best disher in Class 2A. High marks for high-end player that’s rightfully earned his candidacy in our SportsZone Boys Player of the Year running.