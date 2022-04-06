SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After transferring from Winnebago to South Sioux City at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, junior Anthony Earth has had an other-worldly season. Averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 assists per game, the standout Cardinal has dazzled in the mini Dome since donning the South Sioux threads.

Though joining a new team can take some getting used to, Earth had little trouble finding comfort in his new home. One of his best games of the season came against their win over Omaha Gross Catholic, where he netted 11 points in the second quarter as part of a game-high 24 points, earning him our week five Sportszone Boys Player of the Week.

By the end of the season he’d leave his mark and lead the team with totals of 325 points, 65 assists, 38 steals, and 38 percent clip from behind the arc. Add that with 9 blocks while being 74 percent from the free throw line, and Earth has become a top contender for our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year.