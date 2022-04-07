SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The DeJean name is nearly considered royalty in the Ida Grove community. Following the legacy of Cooper DeJean in all phases of OABC-IG high school sports, junior Beckett DeJean has now taken the reigns, writing his own chapter on the football field and basketball court.

Also serving as a contender for our SportsZone Player of the Year during football season, the guard/forward has had little trouble carrying his talents from the field to the court. Boasting an average of 19.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, DeJean has become a Swiss army knife talent for the Falcons down the stretch. But his defense is what sets his apart averaging 3.3 steals per outing, with one of his top performances of the season coming in the Western Valley Conference semifinals where he collected 27 points and 8 steals in the victory over Ridge View.

DeJean led the team in the 2021-22 campaign with 417 points, 159 rebounds, 93 assists, 31 blocks, and a 61 percent shooting clip plus a top-5 finish in Class 2A in steals with 73. Numbers don’t lie as DeJean becomes a top candidate for our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year.