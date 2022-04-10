SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Few athletes have the ability to take over game once the ball is in their hands. LeMars’ Caleb Dreckman is an exception. Averaging 21.2 points per game for the third best mark in all of Class 3A, it’s no surprise he’ll be playing in Maroon threads at Morningside next winter.

Our week one winner for our SportsZone Boys Player of the Week, the senior guard continued to deliver for the Bulldogs night in and night out. One of his best outings came against Sioux City West on Jan. 7 where the high-rising Bulldog dropped 26 points, a dominating effort leading to their first win in the MRAC on the season. Similarly, he’d dominant the stat sheets for LeMars the rest of the way with team highs of 488 points, 33 steals, and 74 assists, merging with 116 boards for second best mark on the roster.

He’d be just as good from the line as he was from the field, posting a 75 percent clip from the charity strike and 105 made free throws, good for top three in Class 3A. With that being said, Dreckman is a scoring juggernaut where defenses can’t wait until he leaves the floor.