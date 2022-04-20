Hull, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the best all-around athletes to come through Siouxland, Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa had no trouble carrying the torch from the gridiron to the hardwood. Boasting an average of 22.8 points per game and a 53 percent shooting clip, mixed with team-highs of 524 points and 119 assists. The 1st-Team All-Conference guard made scoring the rock look just as easy as sharing it, making him a nightmare to defend and a luxury to have on your starting five.

Amidst smashing records like the Comets’ all-time program scoring mark, it’s Te Slaa’s work ethic that’s helped mold him into the player he’s become. A ferocity he put on display especially under the boards, leading the Comets with 216 rebounds for an average of over nine per game. A testament to the kind of competitor Te Slaa embodies both during and outside of gameday.

Tanner is set to play basketball at South Dakota State following graduation this spring.