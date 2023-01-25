SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Week 3 Boys Basketball Player of the Week is South Sioux City’s Manny Paul.

The Cardinals’ senior totaled 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 blocks in SSC’s win over #3 Roncalli in the Minidome. Paul has been an impact player for the state-ranked Cardinals, averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Paul emphasized on the work he put in this offseason as he looked to improve near the rim, as the senior is now reaping the benefits of his work while making his presence felt for the South Sioux City squad.

“I’d say how I became more better in the post area, being more physical against people and working on my dunking skills. I think it’s when coach says we should all just put ourselves together and start locking in and helping out to get the win,” Paul said.

South Sioux City head coach Nelson Wilson spoke on the improvement of Manny and the rest of the Cardinals’ team, highlighting how the players have bought into the program. The team’s hard work has translated into positive outcomes this season, with the team earning a spot in the Class B state rankings. Wilson pointed out the growth and performance of Paul and the rest of the Cardinals as one of the main factors.

“He’s had some big games this year and he’s had some big games last year, too. But, not really keeping track of of stats. But, I know he had a lot of blocked shots in that game. Rebounding-wise, I think he just did what Manny does. Scoring-wise, he just did what Manny does. So, it did surprise me when I went back and looked at the stat sheet and thought ‘wow, he literally had a triple-double’ like that’s huge for him and he works hard. Manny has just continued to get better and better every game