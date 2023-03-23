SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our first finalist for our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year award is South Sioux City’s Manny Paul.

The Cardinals center averaged 18 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while converting 70% of his field goal attempts for SSC, who earned the most wins in a season for the program since the 2014-15 season.

Paul filled up the stat sheet on many occasions, highlighted by a 28-point, 16-rebound, and 10-block triple-double in SSC’s win against Roncalli Catholic. Also, Paul totaled 33 points in a win against Omaha Northwest in January.