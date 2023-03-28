SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year countdown has nearly reached its end, and there’s one name from Sioux Central who proved himself as one of Iowa’s most prolific scorers. Senior guard and Rebels’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder Jacob Hargens.

The Class 2A leader in points, Hargens aged like fine wine as the season progressed. The Dordt basketball commit ended the year with team-highs of 655 points, 240 boards, 17 blocks, behind an incredible 63 percent shooting clip. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Hargens averaged a double-double by season’s end in points and rebounds, tallying 27.3 ppg, good for third-most among all Classes, along with 10 rpg. If defenses considered putting him to the line, they were in for an even deeper problem. Hargens sank 144 free throws for the second-most in all of Iowa.

His defining game came against rival Newell-Fonda, where Hargens netted a school record 53 points in the win over the Mustangs. With quickness, power and composure, Hargens was instrumental towards the Rebels’ 23-1 finish and first conference title in 39 years. Leaving an indelible mark on the Sioux Central court.