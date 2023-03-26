SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We are down to our final four nominees for the SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. Plenty of great candidates in the running, and scoring juggernaut Carter Sievers of Newell-Fonda finds himself among our crop of contenders.

The senior guard was nightmare for defenses, and a luxury for the Mustangs’ starting five. Totaling a whopping 646 points and the fifth most in the entire state, the Buena Vista basketball commit shot 54 percent from the field while flexing a 28.1 points per game average, a mark that topped the leaderboards for all of Iowa.

Scoring wasn’t his only strength. His hands stayed just as active, collecting a team-best 71 steals to average 3.1 steals per contest. A premier talent who made finding the cup second nature, and will be a welcome addition to the Beavers next winter.