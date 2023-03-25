SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The countdown train chugs on for our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year, as we turn our attention up to our latest nominee from Dutch country and a top talent in Class 3A, MOC-Floyd Valley’s Jesse Van Kalsbeek.

The junior guard was instrumental in the Dutchmen’s solid year. Using his 6-foot-2 frame and agility around the rim, Van Kalsbeek finished his campaign with team highs in points (490), field goal percentage (59.5), rebounds (172), and steals (44). Efforts that would stack up with some of the best in all of Class 3A, where Van Kalsbeek finished with the fifth-most points and the second-most field goals made in the Class.

A dynamic player from all areas of the floor, whom the Dutchmen will surely be more than glad to have back for his senior year.