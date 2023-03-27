SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve reached the final few days of our SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Year countdown, and one of the best ballers we saw hails from Class 3A. Matt Noll, a high-flying junior guard from Bishop Heelan, had much more than hops this season.

The tallest talent on the Crusader roster, Noll played with energy, passion, and was automatic with the rock. He’d finish the year with 435 points, 196 total boards, and 16 blocks, all good for team-bests along with top marks in the MRAC conference in points, boards, and field goals made.

Noll shined just as bright in the postseason, averaging over 20 points per game in district and State tournament play with nearly nine rebounds per contest. A pivotal piece in the Crusaders’ first State tournament appearance and quarterfinal win since 2012. A dynamic player who’s poised for an even bigger senior season under previous first-year head coach Matt Hahn.