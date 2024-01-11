SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Our first SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week is Sioux Center senior Carson Bruhn.

The 6-foot-6 forward notched a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double in the Warriors 63-36 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan at home. Both marks were above his season averages as the Kansas football signee averaged 13 points and almost nine rebounds per game.

Sioux Center says it prides itself on the team’s ability to rebound and create second-chance points, and Bruhn is no different.

“I pride myself on getting boards and winning that side of the basketball. But also down low posting up, once we swing the ball and we get it down low, a lot of good things happen,” Bruhn said.

“Carson is a really good passer. One of the hardest parts of my job is trying to continue telling him that he needs to be aggressive because he is very unselfish. He wants to get his teammates involved,” Sioux Center head coach Aaron Rozeboom added.