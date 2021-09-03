SportsZone: (9-3-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

IOWA

Unity Christian — 12
MOC-Floyd Valley — 8

Denison-Schleswig — 36
Council Bluffs-Lincoln — 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 28
Central Lyon — 21

Sioux City West – 42
South Sioux City – 41

Sioux City North — 0
Sioux City East — 54

Emmetsburg — 0
Southeast Valley — 46

Gehlen Catholic — 33
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 44

Bishop Heelan –8
Le Mars — 22

Hinton — 7
MMCRU — 6

Storm Lake — 10
OABCIG — 42

South Central Calhoun — 0
Pocahontas Area — 7

Okoboji — 26
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 7

Spencer — 41
Mason City — 8

Cherokee — 41
West Monona — 27

Sioux Center — 27
West Sioux — 42

Remsen St. Mary’s — 59
River Valley — 0

IKM Manning — 28
Westwood — 20

Woodbury Central — 18
Logan Magnolia — 13

Spirit Lake — 49
Forest City — 0

Northwood-Kensett Vikings
Harris-Lake Park — 29

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley — 13
Madison — 46

Vermillion — 28
Chamberlain — 6

Gayville-Volin — 32
Alcester-Hudson — 24

NEBRASKA

Hartington Cedar Catholic — 24
Battle Creek — 7

Walthill — 16
Creighton — 78

Stanton — 11
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 8

Oakland-Craig – 44
BRLD – 0

Bishop Neumann — 24
Norfolk Catholic — 27

Columbus Lakeview — 27
Pierce — 28

Wisner-Pilger — 64
Wakefield — 22

West Point-Beemer — 20
Wayne — 40

