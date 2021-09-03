SportsZone: (9-3-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.
Check out some scores from across the area.
Segment 1
Segment 2
Segment 3
IOWA
Unity Christian — 12
MOC-Floyd Valley — 8
Denison-Schleswig — 36
Council Bluffs-Lincoln — 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 28
Central Lyon — 21
Sioux City West – 42
South Sioux City – 41
Sioux City North — 0
Sioux City East — 54
Emmetsburg — 0
Southeast Valley — 46
Gehlen Catholic — 33
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 44
Bishop Heelan –8
Le Mars — 22
Hinton — 7
MMCRU — 6
Storm Lake — 10
OABCIG — 42
South Central Calhoun — 0
Pocahontas Area — 7
Okoboji — 26
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 7
Spencer — 41
Mason City — 8
Cherokee — 41
West Monona — 27
Sioux Center — 27
West Sioux — 42
Remsen St. Mary’s — 59
River Valley — 0
IKM Manning — 28
Westwood — 20
Woodbury Central — 18
Logan Magnolia — 13
Spirit Lake — 49
Forest City — 0
Northwood-Kensett Vikings
Harris-Lake Park — 29
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley — 13
Madison — 46
Vermillion — 28
Chamberlain — 6
Gayville-Volin — 32
Alcester-Hudson — 24
NEBRASKA
Hartington Cedar Catholic — 24
Battle Creek — 7
Walthill — 16
Creighton — 78
Stanton — 11
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 8
Oakland-Craig – 44
BRLD – 0
Bishop Neumann — 24
Norfolk Catholic — 27
Columbus Lakeview — 27
Pierce — 28
Wisner-Pilger — 64
Wakefield — 22
West Point-Beemer — 20
Wayne — 40