SportsZone: (9-3-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Check out some scores from across the area.

IOWA

Unity Christian — 12

MOC-Floyd Valley — 8



Denison-Schleswig — 36

Council Bluffs-Lincoln — 46



Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 28

Central Lyon — 21

Sioux City West – 42

South Sioux City – 41



Sioux City North — 0

Sioux City East — 54



Emmetsburg — 0

Southeast Valley — 46



Gehlen Catholic — 33

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 44



Bishop Heelan –8

Le Mars — 22



Hinton — 7

MMCRU — 6



Storm Lake — 10

OABCIG — 42



South Central Calhoun — 0

Pocahontas Area — 7



Okoboji — 26

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 7



Spencer — 41

Mason City — 8



Cherokee — 41

West Monona — 27



Sioux Center — 27

West Sioux — 42

Remsen St. Mary’s — 59

River Valley — 0



IKM Manning — 28

Westwood — 20



Woodbury Central — 18

Logan Magnolia — 13



Spirit Lake — 49

Forest City — 0

Northwood-Kensett Vikings

Harris-Lake Park — 29

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley — 13

Madison — 46

Vermillion — 28

Chamberlain — 6

Gayville-Volin — 32

Alcester-Hudson — 24

NEBRASKA

Hartington Cedar Catholic — 24

Battle Creek — 7

Walthill — 16

Creighton — 78

Stanton — 11

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 8

Oakland-Craig – 44

BRLD – 0

Bishop Neumann — 24

Norfolk Catholic — 27

Columbus Lakeview — 27

Pierce — 28

Wisner-Pilger — 64

Wakefield — 22

West Point-Beemer — 20

Wayne — 40