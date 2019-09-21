SportsZone (9/20/19) Part 1

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29

AC/GC 52, Tri-Center, Neola 20

ADM, Adel 31, Boone 0

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Colo-NESCO 21

Algona 34, Webster City 33

Alta-Aurelia 28, PAC-LM 6

Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7, OT

Audubon 86, Woodbine 69

B-G-M 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13

Beckman, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13

Bellevue 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler, Greene 14

Benton Community 48, Wilton 14

Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, Sioux City, West 0

Bondurant Farrar 31, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 22

CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Camanche 40, Central Clinton, DeWitt 37, OT

Carlisle 42, Pella 36

Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 32

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, West Delaware, Manchester 12

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 24, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28

Central City 22, Kee, Lansing 20

Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16

Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7

Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7

Clear Lake 54, Mason City 19

Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15

Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9

Davenport, North 42, Davenport, West 0

Decorah 37, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8

Dike-New Hartford 36, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10

Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City High 13

Dubuque, Senior 23, Iowa City West 21

Durant-Bennett 7, Wapello 0

Earlham 55, Madrid 15

East Mills 46, Bedford 18

Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 8

Eldon Cardinal 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, North Scott, Eldridge 3

Estherville Lincoln Central 17, Sheldon 6

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43, Glidden-Ralston 20

Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, Melcher-Dallas 0

Greene County 28, Gilbert 0

Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20

Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 20

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Harlan 49, Atlantic 13

Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0

IKM-Manning 17, East Sac County 7

Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0

Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

Interstate 35,Truro 14, Saydel 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 33, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 25, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22

Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27

Johnston 14, Muscatine 0

Keokuk 49, Centerville 13

Knoxville 31, Chariton 21

Lake Mills 31, North Union 8

Lamoni 88, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6

LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13

Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22

Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12

Lone Tree 48, New London 42, OT

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21

MFL-Mar-Mac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Marshalltown 28, Ames 14

Meskwaki Settlement School 20, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Montezuma 62, WACO, Wayland 57

Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14

Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7

Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7

Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13

Murray 26, Moravia 21

Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0

New Hampton 13, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Nodaway Valley 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16

North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6

North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0

Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Norwalk 31, Oskaloosa 7

OA-BCIG 48, Storm Lake 26

Ogden 52, Woodward Academy 7

Okoboji, Milford 41, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

PCM, Monroe 20, Pella Christian 19

Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22

Pekin 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Pleasantville 46, Albia 14

Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35

Riceville 40, Tripoli 34

Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18

Ruthven-Ayrshire 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Saint Ansgar 72, Postville 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14

Sidney 76, Griswold 46

Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15

Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13

South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 6

South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0

South O’Brien, Paullina 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 43, Starmont 0

Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

Spencer 35, Humboldt 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, River Valley, Correctionville 0

Treynor 58, Red Oak 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 84, Springville 39

Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16

Valley, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 10

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0

Washington 42, West Liberty 20

Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13

Waterloo, West 28, Des Moines, Hoover 8

Waukon 42, Cascade,Western Dubuque 13

Wayne, Corydon 80, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28

West Branch 24, Tipton 14

West Burlington/Notre Dame 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6

West Central, Maynard 68, Central Elkader 34

West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7

West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12

West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13

Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5

Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8

Winterset 28, Ballard 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

