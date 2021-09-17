SportsZone: (9-17-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Check out some scores from across the area.

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Iowa

Sioux City East — 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton –35

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 2

Sioux Central — 29

Spencer — 17

Sioux Center — 7

Spirit Lake — 52

Pocahontas Area — 9

Remsen St. Mary’s — 57

Kingsley-Pierson — 26

West Lyon –21

Central Lyon — 14

West Monona — 21

Treynor — 63

Woodbury Central — 41

Akron-Westfield — 7

Storm Lake — 14

Carroll — 27

Tri-Center — 14

Logan-Magnolia — 26

Alta-Aurelia — 14

South O’Brien — 36

Bishop Garrigan –14

Newell-Fonda — 59

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 58

Algona — 21

Cherokee Washington — 21

Unity Christian — 35

Sioux City North –27

Bishop Heelan –10

Emmetsburg –13

West Sioux — 35

Council Bluffs Jefferson — 22

Denison-Schleswig — 49

Gehlen Catholic –42

Hinton — 10

MMCRU — 14

Hartley-Melvin- Sanborn — 66

MOC-Floyd Valley — 0

Le Mars — 17

Sheldon — 28

Okoboji — 16

Ridge View — 12

Western Christian — 31

Nebraska

Creighton — 34

Boyd County — 16

Emerson-Hubbard — 50

Walthill — 8

Bloomfield –44

Pender — 70

Wayne — 11

Ashland-Greenwood — 21

Pierce — 58

Arlington — 13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 55

Elkhorn Valley — 8

West Point-Beemer — 62

O’Neill — 41

Wisner-Pilger — 26

Howells-Dodge — 46

Oakland-Craig — 14

Norfolk Catholic — 20

South Sioux City — 58

Bryan — 17

Randolph –16

Wynot — 64

Stanton — 22

Clarkson/Leigh — 8

Battle Creek — 21

Scotus — 28

South Dakota

Vermillion –7

Canton — 42

Dakota Valley — 45

Sisseton — 12

Sioux Falls Jefferson — 38

Yankton — 35