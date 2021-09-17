SportsZone: (9-17-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.
Check out some scores from across the area.
Segment 1
Segment 2
Segment 3
Iowa
Sioux City East — 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton –35
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 2
Sioux Central — 29
Spencer — 17
Sioux Center — 7
Spirit Lake — 52
Pocahontas Area — 9
Remsen St. Mary’s — 57
Kingsley-Pierson — 26
West Lyon –21
Central Lyon — 14
West Monona — 21
Treynor — 63
Woodbury Central — 41
Akron-Westfield — 7
Storm Lake — 14
Carroll — 27
Tri-Center — 14
Logan-Magnolia — 26
Alta-Aurelia — 14
South O’Brien — 36
Bishop Garrigan –14
Newell-Fonda — 59
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 58
Algona — 21
Cherokee Washington — 21
Unity Christian — 35
Sioux City North –27
Bishop Heelan –10
Emmetsburg –13
West Sioux — 35
Council Bluffs Jefferson — 22
Denison-Schleswig — 49
Gehlen Catholic –42
Hinton — 10
MMCRU — 14
Hartley-Melvin- Sanborn — 66
MOC-Floyd Valley — 0
Le Mars — 17
Sheldon — 28
Okoboji — 16
Ridge View — 12
Western Christian — 31
Nebraska
Creighton — 34
Boyd County — 16
Emerson-Hubbard — 50
Walthill — 8
Bloomfield –44
Pender — 70
Wayne — 11
Ashland-Greenwood — 21
Pierce — 58
Arlington — 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 55
Elkhorn Valley — 8
West Point-Beemer — 62
O’Neill — 41
Wisner-Pilger — 26
Howells-Dodge — 46
Oakland-Craig — 14
Norfolk Catholic — 20
South Sioux City — 58
Bryan — 17
Randolph –16
Wynot — 64
Stanton — 22
Clarkson/Leigh — 8
Battle Creek — 21
Scotus — 28
South Dakota
Vermillion –7
Canton — 42
Dakota Valley — 45
Sisseton — 12
Sioux Falls Jefferson — 38
Yankton — 35