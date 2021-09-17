SportsZone: (9-17-21)

 (KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Check out some scores from across the area.

Iowa

Sioux City East — 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton –35

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 2
Sioux Central — 29

Spencer — 17
Sioux Center — 7

Spirit Lake — 52
Pocahontas Area — 9

Remsen St. Mary’s — 57
Kingsley-Pierson — 26

West Lyon –21
Central Lyon — 14

West Monona — 21
Treynor — 63

Woodbury Central — 41
Akron-Westfield — 7

Storm Lake — 14
Carroll — 27

Tri-Center — 14
Logan-Magnolia — 26

Alta-Aurelia — 14
South O’Brien — 36

Bishop Garrigan –14
Newell-Fonda — 59

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 58
Algona — 21

Cherokee Washington — 21
Unity Christian — 35

Sioux City North –27
Bishop Heelan –10

Emmetsburg –13
West Sioux — 35

Council Bluffs Jefferson — 22
Denison-Schleswig — 49

Gehlen Catholic –42
Hinton — 10

MMCRU — 14
Hartley-Melvin- Sanborn — 66

MOC-Floyd Valley — 0
Le Mars — 17

Sheldon — 28
Okoboji — 16

Ridge View — 12
Western Christian — 31

Nebraska

Creighton — 34
Boyd County — 16

Emerson-Hubbard — 50
Walthill — 8

Bloomfield –44
Pender — 70

Wayne — 11
Ashland-Greenwood — 21

Pierce — 58
Arlington — 13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 55
Elkhorn Valley — 8

West Point-Beemer — 62
O’Neill — 41

Wisner-Pilger — 26
Howells-Dodge — 46

Oakland-Craig — 14
Norfolk Catholic — 20

South Sioux City — 58
Bryan — 17

Randolph –16
Wynot — 64

Stanton — 22
Clarkson/Leigh — 8

Battle Creek — 21
Scotus — 28

South Dakota

Vermillion –7
Canton — 42

Dakota Valley — 45
Sisseton — 12

Sioux Falls Jefferson — 38
Yankton — 35

