SportsZone: (9-10-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.
Check out some scores from across the area.
IOWA
MMCRU — 14
Akron-Westfield — 33
Spencer — 49
Bishop Heelan — 14
MVAOCOU — 0
Cherokee — 43
Creston — 35
Denison-Schleswig — 14
Des Moines Hoover — 12
Sioux City West — 40
Ar-We-Va — 45
Glidden-Ralston — 31
Kingsley-Pierson — 8
Harris-Lake Park — 28
Hinton — 26
Alta-Aurelia — 43
Woodbury Central — 41
IKM-Manning — 14
Gehlen Catholic — 29
Lawton-Bronson — 12
Le Mars — 13
Sioux City East — 42
Westwood — 14
Logan-Magnolia — 51
Newell-Fonda — 63
River Valley — 18
Des Moines North — 0
Sioux City North — 20
Unity Christian — 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 56
GT/R-A — 56
Northwood-Kensett — 21
East Sac County — 7
OABCIG — 46
Siouxland Christian — 0
Remsen St. Mary’s — 70
West Monona — 0
Ridge View — 41
Sheldon — 40
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 0
West Lyon — 13
Sioux Center — 20
South Central Calhoun — 41
Emmetsburg — 10
South O’Brien — 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 26
Harlan — 55
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 26
West Sioux — 13
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock — 43
Western Christian — 21
Spirit Lake — 22
SOUTH DAKOTA
Lennox — 42
Dakota Valley — 7
McCook Central/Montrose — 36
Elk-Point Jefferson — 20
Madison — 37
Vermillion — 26
NEBRASKA
Riverside — 61
Osmond — 6
Wayne — 30
Columbus Lakeview — 17
Plainview — 36
Creighton — 52
West Holt — 40
Hartington-Newcastle — 13
Lincoln East — 56
Norfolk — 7
Pierce — 76
North Bend Central — 33
Crofton — 13
Oakland-Craig — 42
Norfolk Catholic — 30
Ord — 7
Emerson-Hubbard — 42
Randolph — 18
Ponca — 7
Yutan — 40