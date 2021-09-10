SportsZone: (9-10-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Check out some scores from across the area.

IOWA

MMCRU — 14

Akron-Westfield — 33



Spencer — 49

Bishop Heelan — 14



MVAOCOU — 0

Cherokee — 43



Creston — 35

Denison-Schleswig — 14



Des Moines Hoover — 12

Sioux City West — 40



Ar-We-Va — 45

Glidden-Ralston — 31



Kingsley-Pierson — 8

Harris-Lake Park — 28



Hinton — 26

Alta-Aurelia — 43



Woodbury Central — 41

IKM-Manning — 14



Gehlen Catholic — 29

Lawton-Bronson — 12



Le Mars — 13

Sioux City East — 42



Westwood — 14

Logan-Magnolia — 51



Newell-Fonda — 63

River Valley — 18



Des Moines North — 0

Sioux City North — 20



Unity Christian — 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 56



GT/R-A — 56

Northwood-Kensett — 21



East Sac County — 7

OABCIG — 46



Siouxland Christian — 0

Remsen St. Mary’s — 70



West Monona — 0

Ridge View — 41



Sheldon — 40

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 0



West Lyon — 13

Sioux Center — 20



South Central Calhoun — 41

Emmetsburg — 10



South O’Brien — 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 26



Harlan — 55

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 26



West Sioux — 13

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock — 43



Western Christian — 21

Spirit Lake — 22



SOUTH DAKOTA

Lennox — 42

Dakota Valley — 7



McCook Central/Montrose — 36

Elk-Point Jefferson — 20



Madison — 37

Vermillion — 26



NEBRASKA

Riverside — 61

Osmond — 6



Wayne — 30

Columbus Lakeview — 17



Plainview — 36

Creighton — 52



West Holt — 40

Hartington-Newcastle — 13



Lincoln East — 56

Norfolk — 7



Pierce — 76

North Bend Central — 33



Crofton — 13

Oakland-Craig — 42



Norfolk Catholic — 30

Ord — 7



Emerson-Hubbard — 42

Randolph — 18



Ponca — 7

Yutan — 40