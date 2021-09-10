SportsZone: (9-10-21)

Sports

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Check out some scores from across the area.

IOWA

MMCRU — 14
Akron-Westfield — 33

Spencer — 49
Bishop Heelan — 14

MVAOCOU — 0
Cherokee — 43

Creston — 35
Denison-Schleswig — 14

Des Moines Hoover — 12
Sioux City West — 40

Ar-We-Va — 45
Glidden-Ralston — 31

Kingsley-Pierson — 8
Harris-Lake Park — 28

Hinton — 26
Alta-Aurelia — 43

Woodbury Central — 41
IKM-Manning — 14

Gehlen Catholic — 29
Lawton-Bronson — 12

Le Mars — 13
Sioux City East — 42

Westwood — 14
Logan-Magnolia — 51

Newell-Fonda — 63
River Valley — 18

Des Moines North — 0
Sioux City North — 20

Unity Christian — 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 56

GT/R-A — 56
Northwood-Kensett — 21

East Sac County — 7
OABCIG — 46

Siouxland Christian — 0
Remsen St. Mary’s — 70

West Monona — 0
Ridge View — 41

Sheldon — 40
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 0

West Lyon — 13
Sioux Center — 20

South Central Calhoun — 41
Emmetsburg — 10

South O’Brien — 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 26

Harlan — 55
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 26

West Sioux — 13
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock — 43

Western Christian — 21
Spirit Lake — 22

SOUTH DAKOTA
Lennox — 42
Dakota Valley — 7

McCook Central/Montrose — 36
Elk-Point Jefferson — 20

Madison — 37
Vermillion — 26

NEBRASKA
Riverside — 61
Osmond — 6

Wayne — 30
Columbus Lakeview — 17

Plainview — 36
Creighton — 52

West Holt — 40
Hartington-Newcastle — 13

Lincoln East — 56
Norfolk — 7

Pierce — 76
North Bend Central — 33

Crofton — 13
Oakland-Craig — 42

Norfolk Catholic — 30
Ord — 7

Emerson-Hubbard — 42
Randolph — 18

Ponca — 7
Yutan — 40

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories