SportsZone: (8-27-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.
Check out some scores from across the area.
Iowa
Sioux City East — 43
Bishop Heelan — 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 36
Le Mars — 7
OABCIG — 36
Ridge View — 13
Des Moines Lincoln – 68
Sioux City West – 6
Woodbury Central — 52
Hinton — 0
Sioux Center — 31
Sheldon — 0
GTRA – 42
Kingsley-Pierson — 38
West Lyon — 28
Western Christian — 0
Estherville — 34
Storm Lake — 0
Westwood — 43
MVAO-COU — 8
Remsen St. Mary’s — 44
Harris-Lake Park — 15
Denison – Schleswig — 28
Carroll — 7
Newell-Fonda — 54
West Bend-Mallard — 12
West Sioux — 73
HMS — 21
Logan-Magnolia — 40
Kuemper Catholic — 14
South Central Calhoun — 38
East Sac County — 7
Sioux City North — 25
South Sioux City — 7
Nebraska
Pierce — 47
St. Paul — 25
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 36
Wisner-Pilger – 14
Hartington-Newcastle — 68
Randolph — 0
GACC — 38
Wakefield — 36
Lutheran High Northeast – 74
Madison – 6
Bloomfield — 60
Homer — 7
Boone Central — 39
Norfolk Catholic — 17
Winside — 48
Walthill — 0
Omaha Nation — 42
Lower Brule, S.D. — 36
South Dakota
Vermillion — 38
Sisseton – 0
Yankton — 41
Huron — 2
Tri-Valley — 21
Dakota Valley — 20