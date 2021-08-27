SportsZone: (8-27-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Iowa

Sioux City East — 43
Bishop Heelan — 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 36
Le Mars — 7

OABCIG — 36
Ridge View — 13

Des Moines Lincoln – 68
Sioux City West – 6

Woodbury Central — 52
Hinton — 0

Sioux Center — 31
Sheldon — 0

GTRA – 42
Kingsley-Pierson — 38

West Lyon — 28
Western Christian — 0

Estherville — 34
Storm Lake — 0

Westwood — 43
MVAO-COU — 8

Remsen St. Mary’s — 44
Harris-Lake Park — 15

Denison – Schleswig — 28
Carroll — 7

Newell-Fonda — 54
West Bend-Mallard — 12

West Sioux — 73
HMS — 21

Logan-Magnolia — 40
Kuemper Catholic — 14

South Central Calhoun — 38
East Sac County — 7

Sioux City North — 25
South Sioux City — 7

Nebraska

Pierce — 47
St. Paul — 25

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 36
Wisner-Pilger – 14

Hartington-Newcastle — 68
Randolph — 0

GACC — 38
Wakefield — 36

Lutheran High Northeast – 74
Madison – 6

Bloomfield — 60
Homer — 7

Boone Central — 39
Norfolk Catholic — 17

Winside — 48
Walthill — 0

Omaha Nation — 42
Lower Brule, S.D. — 36

South Dakota

Vermillion — 38
Sisseton – 0

Yankton — 41
Huron — 2

Tri-Valley — 21
Dakota Valley — 20

