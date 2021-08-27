SportsZone: (8-27-21)

(KCAU) — Another season of high school football action is underway.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Check out some scores from across the area.

Iowa

Sioux City East — 43

Bishop Heelan — 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 36

Le Mars — 7

OABCIG — 36

Ridge View — 13

Des Moines Lincoln – 68

Sioux City West – 6

Woodbury Central — 52

Hinton — 0

Sioux Center — 31

Sheldon — 0

GTRA – 42

Kingsley-Pierson — 38

West Lyon — 28

Western Christian — 0

Estherville — 34

Storm Lake — 0

Westwood — 43

MVAO-COU — 8

Remsen St. Mary’s — 44

Harris-Lake Park — 15

Denison – Schleswig — 28

Carroll — 7

Newell-Fonda — 54

West Bend-Mallard — 12

West Sioux — 73

HMS — 21

Logan-Magnolia — 40

Kuemper Catholic — 14

South Central Calhoun — 38

East Sac County — 7

Sioux City North — 25

South Sioux City — 7

Nebraska

Pierce — 47

St. Paul — 25

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 36

Wisner-Pilger – 14

Hartington-Newcastle — 68

Randolph — 0

GACC — 38

Wakefield — 36

Lutheran High Northeast – 74

Madison – 6

Bloomfield — 60

Homer — 7

Boone Central — 39

Norfolk Catholic — 17

Winside — 48

Walthill — 0

Omaha Nation — 42

Lower Brule, S.D. — 36

South Dakota

Vermillion — 38

Sisseton – 0

Yankton — 41

Huron — 2



Tri-Valley — 21

Dakota Valley — 20