SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Despite another frigid Spring, 2023 began to thaw out in track and field, and things heated up quickly in Nebraska with over eight Siouxland champions.

Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper traded meet record throws with Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir en route to back-to-back Class C shot put titles for Pieper. Meanwhile, Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler shocked the State winning the Class C 800 meter in a State record time, while Crofton’s Jordyn Arens defended her title in the Class C 1600 and 3200 meter runs to secure the three-peat. Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker joined that three-peat party in the same events, shattering his own State meet record in the 3200 meter by nearly nine seconds. A fitting end to a legendary high school career.

“I feel like it really won’t hit me all at once. I feel like I’m gonna go through my life and I’ll always be remembered and I know I’ll be able to reflect and communicate with people I got to run against and run with and that’s the beauty of the sport,” Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker said.

But the Blue Oval is where things really got cooking with 18 Siouxland title winners. Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe took home the 1A crown in the shot put and discus, the Lawton-Bronson boys claimed the title and a new 1A State record in the 4×200 relay, while Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer got redemption twice with 2A crowns in the 800 meter and 1500 meter. A State champion in two separate races on finals day.

“Just having that feeling my sophomore year and then junior year was little bit of a struggle. it just really motivated me to just stay strong, get in the weight room, and focus in on my practices,” Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Madison Brouwer said.

And there’s no leaving out Maddie Olson of Sheldon. The current Coyote leaped her way to esteemed heights, becoming a three-time State champion in the Class 3A high jump. Proving to the Drake crowd once again she’s got the winning gene.

“I have so many emotions right now. I wanted this one really bad for sure to be able to go out having three. Also it’s my coaches last year at Sheldon and we’ve been through so much together and so I really wanted to win this for her,” Sheldon senior Maddie Olson said.

On the pitch, South Sioux City boys soccer made its fourth State trip in the last 6 seasons… falling to Schuyler in the Class B quarterfinals. But champions emerged in Iowa as Siouxland sent Spencer and Bishop Heelan girls to Des Moines, with the Crusaders standing tall in a shutout for the program’s first Class 1A State title since 2015.

“The best thing about this was just watching the girls celebrate, watching the girls enjoy this moment. They’ve worked so hard all year,” Bishop Heelan head coach Shawn Mansfield said.

Success carried over for the boys as Western Christian, Bishop Heelan, and Denison-Schleswig all punched tickets to State. Western Christian rose above 10 rounds of penalty kicks in the semifinals, and after settling for runner-up finishes in Class 1A the past two seasons, the Wolfpack finally broke through for its first ever Spring soccer State title. A long time coming for Sou Baccam’s crew.

“It is special. As a dad, to share that moment with those guys. It definitely ranks right up there with the best moments of my life,” Western Christian head coach Sou Baccam said.

From the grass to the turf in arena football. The Sioux City Bandits shot out to a blazing 6-1 start to the 2023 season before injuries made its way into the mix, exiting in the first round of the Champions Indoor Football Playoffs. But the future remains bright for the Bandits who won a number of conference awards including Franchise of the Year, along with their move from the CIF to its new conference, the National Arena League. Kickstarting a new and exciting chapter for Bandits football.

“I think those rebound nets you’re going to see add a different dimension where none of the other leagues have that. It’s an added dimension on special teams. So, that’s going to be an important part of this game. That’s exciting to me,” Sioux City Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said.