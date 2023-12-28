SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Siouxland brought the heat during the summer seasons of 2023, and it started on the diamond. After years of lobbying, South Dakota broke through with its first ever sanctioned softball season as Elk-Point Jefferson and Dakota Valley punched tickets to the inaugural sanctioned State tournament. A historic group in a season of firsts.

“We told the ladies from day one everything you do this season is a first. So it’s pretty exciting we’ve been waiting for this for years trying to get this into our program. Now we finally have a chance,” Dakota Valley softball head coach TC Weinandt said.

Back in Iowa, Remsen St. Mary’s, West Monona and Estherville-Lincoln Central were State bound for softball in Fort Dodge. The Hawks and Spartans ended their seasons in the quarterfinals while the season for E-LC came to a close in the semis.

Meanwhile, five State baseball qualifiers emerged from Siouxland. Spencer and Gehlen Catholic were quarterfinalists as Kingsley-Pierson and West Lyon capped their runs in the semis. But Remsen St. Mary’s wouldn’t be denied in Carroll, running the table to complete their revenge tour with their first Class 1A State title since 2016. The ultimate redemption that sent out an unforgettable senior class on top.

“There’s just not better way to end your high school career. I mean us seniors worked so hard just to get this accomplishment and for it to happen your senior year there’s nothing better,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior Cael Ortmann said.

“These guys worked hard and I’m just so proud of them. Hey we’re bringing a State title home to Remsen St. Mary’s,” Remsen St. Mary’s baseball head coach Dean Harpenau said.

Competitveness carried into the GPAC baseball season. Morningside stood alone in the postseason picture with an opening round win in its first trip to the NAIA national tournament since 2016.

Same went for Northwestern softball who ended a historic year in the NAIA opening round following a regular season GPAC title and 47 overall wins, the most in program history. Subsequently, the Red Raiders reeled in conference honors as Gwen Mikkelsen won GPAC Player of the Year while Shane Bouman earned GPAC Coach of the Year.

And rounding out the Summer in pro ball. The Sioux City Explorers boasted its best start in franchise history at 8-1, building towards a West Divisional Championship Series appearance before falling to eventual Miles Wolff Cup champion Kansas City. But one of brightest spots of the season came from the dugout, with manager Steve Montgomery eclipsing 500 career wins in the final regular season home game. Another milestone for the X’s all-time winningest skipper with a team and a community that feels like home for Mongo.

“It’s me getting the credit for 500, but it’s the teams, they deserve the credit. As I say players win games, managers lose games. My team has won 500 and I’ve probably lost 350. Love the community, I love the players, I love Sioux City. I wanna win 500 more here. Let’s celebrate 1,000 in another 10 years,” Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said.