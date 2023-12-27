SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Each year brings new memories. Through all the tears, jeers, and smiles, 2023 was one for the books throughout our Siouxland sports scene as we take a look back at it’s best moments from the winter season for Part One of our SportsZone 2023 Year in Review.

The winter of 2023 had seasons to remember for Siouxlanders, and it started on the mats. Among six State finalists, three got the gold. Akron-Westfield’s Cael Morrow at 113 pounds, a 40-win season via Mikey Baker of West Sioux at 145, and third time was the charm for Westwood’s Jackson DeWald who capped an unbeaten season with the 195 crown.

But dreams became reality in Coralville with the first ever sanctioned IGHSAU girls wrestling State tournament. Siouxland sent three State finalists as Spencer’s Olivia Huckfelt stole the spotlight in 235, pinning her way through the season and to her first ever sanctioned State crown. A historic win for a Tiger who’s been an inspiration to many young girls.

“It feels awesome. I knew I could do it and my dream finally came true today. Being the first ever champion at 235, just words cannot explain how happy I am,” Spencer junior Olivia Huckfelt said.

In South Dakota, a trio of third place finishes followed between Vermillion and Elk Point-Jefferson.

Meanwhile, the titles kept coming in Nebraska. 10 State champions shared between the boys and girls in various weight classes as Crofton/Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher and Plainview’s Tanner Frahm won back-to-back crowns, and the South Sioux City girls flexed their muscles once more. Yohaly Quinones defended her title in 155 while Melissa De La Torre joined her in 235, strong showings towards the Cardinals claiming back-to-back Team State championships. Proving once again that South Sioux City remains a special place for female wrestlers.

“I’m so happy. I’m really, really grateful. This is more special because it’s my senior year… and so I ended on a good note,” South Sioux City senior Melissa De La Torre said.

On the ice, the Sioux City Musketeers skated under new leadership in first year head coach Jason Kersner. The Muskies finished second in the Western Conference at the end of the regular season, before exiting in the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs. But not before Ryan Conmy became the first Muskie rookie to net 30 goals since the 1998-99 season.

The GPAC slate slate saw Briar Cliff, Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt women’s basketball all notch NAIA national tournament appearances, following the Chargers first GPAC tournament title and Bill Harmsen winning GPAC Co-Head Coach of the Year for the Defenders. Meanwhile Morningside, Dordt, and Northwestern men’s basketball advanced to the NAIA national tournament field, while Trent Miller won GPAC Coach of the Year honors for the Mustangs.

Back in high school hoops, Siouxland sent 8 girls teams to the Wells Fargo Arena with Newell-Fonda and Central Lyon ending as State runners up. But it was Sioux Center who stood tall in Class 3A, using a late-game push to claim the program’s first State title in program history.

“This is just a dream come true I mean not many Warriors before us have done this. I love my team, I love my coaches, the fan base is insane, so just being able to do it with them has made it 10 times sweeter,” Sioux Center senior guard Willow Bleeker said.

More hardware was handed out for the boys. Four Siouxland State qualifiers made the trip to Des Moines, with Remsen St. Mary’s and Bishop Heelan ending their runs in the semifinals. But sparks flew in the Class 2A championship featuring an all-Siouxland showdown for the third straight season. Falling short in the final a year ago, Central Lyon raced towards its first ever State title over Western Christian.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve been grateful to have it two sports in a row and it’s the best feeling you could ever have to do it with these guys, with this team,” Central Lyon junior forward Reece Vander Zee said.

Titles trickled over into Nebraska. Out of four Siouxland qualifiers, the Wynot boys ended as the D-2 State runners up while the Wynot girls ended as D-2 State runners up among seven Siouxland contenders. But the Pender girls finished the job in the C-2 State final, downing Oakland-Craig in a dogfight for the Pendragons’ first crown since 2013.

“It was a matter of just stepping up to the table and making sure we bring our A game too when it comes to effort and gosh they did that like crazy today,” Pender head coach Jason Dolliver said.

Ending in South Dakota. Elk Point-Jefferson boys settled for a fourth place finish but not before a game-winning buzzer-beater from Devon Schmidt in the State quarterfinals. Dakota Valley though left the biggest mark. Battling back from a halftime deficit in the Class A State title game, the Panthers powered back for the late lead, securing back-to-back State crowns in back-to-back perfect seasons. DV cemented a Class A State record 53-game win streak that’s currently still going, etching their names even further into hoops history.

“So much fun, best two years of my life and I couldn’t ask for anything better. We worked super hard just to get here even that second round against Tea we didn’t know after that first half we were just exhausted but we kept fighting and I mean this says it all right here,” Dakota Valley junior center Jaxson Wingert said.