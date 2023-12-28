SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – When you think of fall sports, football is one of the first to come to mind, and Siouxland didn’t disappoint in 2023. In Iowa, four teams punched their tickets to the UNI Dome as Woodbury Central, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Bishop Heelan all ended as State runners-up in their respective classes. Admirable runs with an incredible two-year turnaround from the Crusaders, rising above a winless record just two seasons ago.

“I think we did a great job of getting Heelan back to winning. We’ve got great guys coming back next year, years following. So I think this was a great team to turn the tide and get Heelan back to a winning team,” Bishop Heelan senior quarterback/defensive back Quinn Olson said.

In South Dakota, three teams were State bound. Dakota Valley made its second postseason trip while Winnebago and Elk Point-Jefferson rallied all the way to the Dakota Dome for shots at State titles. A runner-up finish followed for the Indians in the All Nations A championship while the Huskies came up one play short of defending their Class 11B crown.

But the tables soon turned in Nebraska with three more teams making the journey to Memorial Stadium. Wynot settled as runner-up in its first ever Class D-2 State championship game, while Stanton rose above in a D-1 State title slugfest. Barrett Wilke dominated with six touchdowns to cap an undefeated season and the Mustangs’ first State crown in program history. Playing for each other and for those in spirit.

“We had a few community members pass away in the last year and I know they were with us today. Making some plays for us and giving us good luck. I’m just so happy right now,” Stanton junior quarterback/defensive back Barrett Wilke said.

An encore followed in Class C-2. Defending champion Norfolk Catholic returned to the championship stage looking for more hardware, and they’d do just that. The Knights flexed a ruthless defense and scored 41 unanswered points over Ord, extending their own State record to 12 titles and 11th under Jeff Bellar, the winningest head coach in NSAA history. Back-to-back crowns in back-to-back unbeaten seasons.

“Really started in the summer of strength training and showing up for sessions and just being leaders. This is important to this group, it’s about this group today that they come out and was able to play well and win the championship,” Norfolk Catholic head coach Jeff Bellar said.

On the pitch, Vermillion soccer saw their boys and girls programs ride the postseason waves into State. Meanwhile, the Crofton girls found the Class D podium with third place team finish in State cross country.

To the hardwood, Dakota Valley volleyball enjoyed a trip to Rapid City while Nebraska churned out five State qualifiers to Lincoln.

As for Iowa, Siouxland saw five teams State bound to Coralville. Hinton and Western Christian made trips to title games but it was the Wolfpack who stood tall in their first year of Class 3A play, grabbing early momentum towards a 3-1 win over Mount Vernon and 14th overall crown. Back-to-back titles in two separate classes to keep the Wolfpack powerhouse churning.

“I thought I’d never forget #13. That was such an epic and iconic win and now #14 is going to be just as special in my heart. A whole new group, young crew, intermixing kids in, moving up to 3A I’ll never forget that. Another one for the record books,” Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek said.

Excitement continued for NAIA volleyball. Morningside made its first NAIA national tournament trip since 2019, but Northwestern stole the spotlight. Top-ranked NWC powered through the season and into their first NAIA national title match in program history, ultimately falling in a five-set thriller to Indiana Wesleyan. Nevertheless, a season to remember for the Red Raiders who reached historic heights.

“What a fun run, the furthest any Northwestern team has gone and hopefully set the standard even higher for us as a program that we continue to be in these moments and get over the hump,” Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said.

NAIA football wrapped up 2023 sporting the longest season of the fall as Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern kept our attention throughout. Morningside made another NAIA postseason trip while Dordt earned its first NAIA playoff home game and first playoff win. But the defending champions of NWC made the largest impact. Red Raider quarterback Jalyn Gramstad was crowned NAIA Player of the Year, while the team took its 27-game win streak back to Durham for a rematch of the NAIA national championship.

Though the Red Raiders’ hopes for a repeat ended in a 31-21 loss to Keiser, the future remains bright for a Northwestern program who’s heralded three NAIA title game trips in the last four seasons.

“They’re winners because of the way they do things and I think that’s so important. Every time you compete, there’s a chance you’re going to lose. But, this group kept battling. They’re champions because of who they are and the way they do things,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said.