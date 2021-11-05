SportsZone: (11-05-2021)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.
West Lyon vs CL/GLR, BHRV vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Woodbury Central vs Logan-Magnolia, West Sioux vs Underwood
Band of the Week, Vermillion vs Milibank, Elk Point-Jefferson vs Winner, Norfolk Catholic vs Cedar Catholic
Player of the Week, Top Stop
IOWA
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14
Class 2A Quarterfinals
West Lyon – 24
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – 7
Southeast Valley – 34
OABCIG – 28
Class 1A Quarterfinals
West Sioux – 31
Underwood – 14
Class A Quarterfinals
West Hancock – 27
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0
Woodbury Central – 26
Logan-Magnolia – 7
SOUTH DAKOTA
Class 11B Semifinals
Winner – 52
Elk Point-Jefferson – 14
Millbank – 21
Vermillion – 0
NEBRASKA
Class C1 Quarterfinals
Pierce – 35
Ashland-Greenwood – 28
Battle Creek – 33
Columbus Scotus – 21
Class C2 Quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic – 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic – 13