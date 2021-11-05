SportsZone: (11-05-2021)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.

West Lyon vs CL/GLR, BHRV vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Woodbury Central vs Logan-Magnolia, West Sioux vs Underwood

Band of the Week, Vermillion vs Milibank, Elk Point-Jefferson vs Winner, Norfolk Catholic vs Cedar Catholic

Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14

Class 2A Quarterfinals

West Lyon – 24

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – 7

Southeast Valley – 34

OABCIG – 28

Class 1A Quarterfinals

West Sioux – 31

Underwood – 14

Class A Quarterfinals

West Hancock – 27

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0

Woodbury Central – 26

Logan-Magnolia – 7

SOUTH DAKOTA

Class 11B Semifinals

Winner – 52

Elk Point-Jefferson – 14

Millbank – 21

Vermillion – 0

NEBRASKA

Class C1 Quarterfinals

Pierce – 35

Ashland-Greenwood – 28

Battle Creek – 33

Columbus Scotus – 21

Class C2 Quarterfinals

Norfolk Catholic – 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 13