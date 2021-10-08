SportsZone: (10-8-21)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.

BHRV vs SBL, OABCIG vs ELC, Ridgeview vs Emmetsburg, LB vs IKM-Manning, DS vs LeMars, KP vs River Valley.

OC vs HCC, Norfolk vs Omaha Westside, SSC vs Omaha Roncalli Catholic, EPJ vs BEE.

Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA



SC East — 51

DM East — 7



SC North — 0

Johnston — 16



Urbandale — 56

SC West — 6



BHRV — 35

Sergeant-BL — 10



IKM-Manning — 48

Lawton-Bronson — 27



Tri-Center — 26

Woodbury Central — 23



Denison-Schleswig — 14

LeMars — 42



Bishop Heelan — 23

Sioux Center — 35



Carroll — 13

MOCFV — 6



Missouri Valley — 14

Westwood — 48



RSM — 64

Ar-We-Va — 20



West Bend Mallard — 18

Harris-Lake Park — 41



Emmetsburg — 14

Ridge View — 41



KP — 70

River Valley — 8



CL/GLR — 55

Sheldon — 0



AW — 29

South O’Brien — 28



Webster City — 21

Spencer — 7



Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — 6

Spirit Lake — 55



Fort Dodge — 42

Storm Lake — 0



West Monona — 0

Underwood — 70



Newell-Fonda — 49

Glidden-Ralston — 7



South Central Calhoun — 41

Woodward Granger — 7



S.D.