SportsZone: (10-22-2021)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs Estherville-Lincoln Central, West Sioux vs West Monona, Ridgeview vs Treynor, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs Tri-Center, Woodbury Central vs AHSTW, and IKM-Manning vs South O’Brien

Band of the Week, Cedar Catholic vs Norfolk Catholic, Wayne vs Pierce

Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA

Class 2A First Round

West Lyon – 42

Garner-Hayfield Ventura – 8

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – 38

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 23

OABCIG – 56

Red Oak – 0

Southeast Valley – 46

Sheldon – 7

Spirit Lake – 46

Osage – 20

Clear Lake – 41

Unity Christian – 28

Class 1A First Round

West Sioux – 57

West Monona – 7

Western Christian – 21

Kuemper Catholic – 7

South Central Calhoun – 34

Emmetsburg – 13

Ridge View – 14

Treynor – 0

Class A First Round

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 70

Tri-Center – 54

South O’Brien – 21

IKM-Manning – 7

West Hancock – 43

Alta-Aurelia – 7

Logan-Magnolia – 42

Gehlen Catholic – 14

Woodbury Central – 46

AHSTW – 12

Class 8-Man First Round

Remsen St. Mary’s – 48

Exira-EHK – 12

Kingsley-Pierson – 30

Harris-Lake Park – 13

Newell-Fonda – 63

Janesville – 8

GTRA – 58

Gladbook-Reinbeck – 28

Regular Season Games

Cherokee – 22

Westwood – 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 48

Bishop Heelan – 9

Sioux City North – 43

Council Bluffs-Lincoln – 7

Webster City – 56

Denison-Schleswig – 14

Sioux City East – 63

Sioux City West – 0

Griswold – 54

River Valley – 22

Fort Dodge – 35

Le Mars – 15

Lawton-Bronson – 24

MMCRU – 17

Okoboji – 23

Forest City – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41

Carroll – 7

Sioux Center – 17

MOC-Floyd Valley – 14

Spencer – 42

Storm Lake – 7

NEBRASKA

Crofton – 22

BRLD – 7

Norfolk Catholic – 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 20

Archbishop Bergan – 49

Ponca – 14

West Point-Beemer – 39

Schuyler – 0