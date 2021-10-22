SportsZone: (10-22-2021)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books. 

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland. 

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area. 

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs Estherville-Lincoln Central, West Sioux vs West Monona, Ridgeview vs Treynor, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs Tri-Center, Woodbury Central vs AHSTW, and IKM-Manning vs South O’Brien

Band of the Week, Cedar Catholic vs Norfolk Catholic, Wayne vs Pierce

Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA

Class 2A First Round

West Lyon – 42
Garner-Hayfield Ventura – 8

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – 38
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 23

OABCIG – 56
Red Oak – 0

Southeast Valley – 46
Sheldon – 7

Spirit Lake – 46
Osage – 20

Clear Lake – 41
Unity Christian – 28

Class 1A First Round

West Sioux – 57
West Monona – 7

Western Christian – 21
Kuemper Catholic – 7

South Central Calhoun – 34
Emmetsburg – 13

Ridge View – 14
Treynor – 0

Class A First Round

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 70
Tri-Center – 54

South O’Brien – 21
IKM-Manning – 7

West Hancock – 43
Alta-Aurelia – 7

Logan-Magnolia – 42
Gehlen Catholic – 14

Woodbury Central – 46
AHSTW – 12

Class 8-Man First Round

Remsen St. Mary’s – 48
Exira-EHK – 12

Kingsley-Pierson – 30
Harris-Lake Park – 13

Newell-Fonda – 63
Janesville – 8

GTRA – 58
Gladbook-Reinbeck – 28

Regular Season Games

Cherokee – 22
Westwood – 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 48
Bishop Heelan – 9

Sioux City North – 43
Council Bluffs-Lincoln – 7

Webster City – 56
Denison-Schleswig – 14

Sioux City East – 63
Sioux City West – 0

Griswold – 54
River Valley – 22

Fort Dodge – 35
Le Mars – 15

Lawton-Bronson – 24
MMCRU – 17

Okoboji – 23
Forest City – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41
Carroll – 7

Sioux Center – 17
MOC-Floyd Valley – 14

Spencer – 42
Storm Lake – 7

NEBRASKA

Crofton – 22
BRLD – 7

Norfolk Catholic – 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic – 20

Archbishop Bergan – 49
Ponca – 14

West Point-Beemer – 39
Schuyler – 0

