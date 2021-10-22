SportsZone: (10-22-2021)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.
Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs Estherville-Lincoln Central, West Sioux vs West Monona, Ridgeview vs Treynor, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs Tri-Center, Woodbury Central vs AHSTW, and IKM-Manning vs South O’Brien
Band of the Week, Cedar Catholic vs Norfolk Catholic, Wayne vs Pierce
Player of the Week, Top Stop
IOWA
Class 2A First Round
West Lyon – 42
Garner-Hayfield Ventura – 8
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – 38
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 23
OABCIG – 56
Red Oak – 0
Southeast Valley – 46
Sheldon – 7
Spirit Lake – 46
Osage – 20
Clear Lake – 41
Unity Christian – 28
Class 1A First Round
West Sioux – 57
West Monona – 7
Western Christian – 21
Kuemper Catholic – 7
South Central Calhoun – 34
Emmetsburg – 13
Ridge View – 14
Treynor – 0
Class A First Round
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 70
Tri-Center – 54
South O’Brien – 21
IKM-Manning – 7
West Hancock – 43
Alta-Aurelia – 7
Logan-Magnolia – 42
Gehlen Catholic – 14
Woodbury Central – 46
AHSTW – 12
Class 8-Man First Round
Remsen St. Mary’s – 48
Exira-EHK – 12
Kingsley-Pierson – 30
Harris-Lake Park – 13
Newell-Fonda – 63
Janesville – 8
GTRA – 58
Gladbook-Reinbeck – 28
Regular Season Games
Cherokee – 22
Westwood – 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 48
Bishop Heelan – 9
Sioux City North – 43
Council Bluffs-Lincoln – 7
Webster City – 56
Denison-Schleswig – 14
Sioux City East – 63
Sioux City West – 0
Griswold – 54
River Valley – 22
Fort Dodge – 35
Le Mars – 15
Lawton-Bronson – 24
MMCRU – 17
Okoboji – 23
Forest City – 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41
Carroll – 7
Sioux Center – 17
MOC-Floyd Valley – 14
Spencer – 42
Storm Lake – 7
NEBRASKA
Crofton – 22
BRLD – 7
Norfolk Catholic – 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic – 20
Archbishop Bergan – 49
Ponca – 14
West Point-Beemer – 39
Schuyler – 0