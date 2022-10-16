SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The postseason for Iowa high school football and volleyball are almost here, which means an influx of tension, excitement, and top moments. Catch the best of the best in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Local News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
October 24 2022 05:07 am
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
October 24 2022 05:07 am