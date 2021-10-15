SportsZone: (10-15-21)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.

Winnebago at Omaha Nation, Lutheran NE at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, GICC at Norfolk, Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson, Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids, East Sac County at West Monona, Alta-Aurelia at Gehlen Catholic

Band of the Week, Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East at Des Moines Roosevelt, Okoboji at CL/G-LR, South O’Brien at Hinton

Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 50

Akron-Westfield –13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 42

Bishop Heelan — 9

Sioux Center — 45

Carroll — 6

West Lyon — 50

Cherokee — 0

OABCIG — 56

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — 26

Sheldon — 0

Unity Christian — 28

Okoboji — 14

Central Lyon — 45

Sioux City North — 27

Sioux City West — 6

Western Christian — 16

Emmetsburg — 22

Pocahontas Area — 0

Estherville-LC — 45

Denison-Schleswig — 8

Fort Dodge — 43

Alta-Aurelia — 3

Gehlen Catholic — 22

South O’Brien — 56

Hinton — 24

Siouxland Christian — 8

Kingsley-Pierson — 62

Lawton-Bronson — 0

Logan-Magnolia — 41

Woodbury Central — 60

Missouri Valley — 8

Ar-We-Va — 6

Newell-Fonda — 48

Harris-Lake Park — 35

North Iowa — 8

IKM-Manning — 35

Ogden — 21

Glidden-Ralston — 0

Remsen St. Mary’s — 53

MOC-Floyd Valley — 7

BHRV — 41

Ridge View — 24

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 6

MMCRU — 27

Sidney — 14

West Sioux — 26

Sioux Central — 14

Belmond-Klemme -12

South Central Calhoun — 48

Le Mars — 27

Spencer — 42

Southeast Valley — 14

Spirit Lake — 21

Webster City — 41

Storm Lake — 6

MVAOCOU — 0

Treynor — 42

Westwood — 14

Tri-Center — 51

East Sac County — 13

West Monona — 50

SOUTH DAKOTA

Tri Valley — 20

Vermillion — 13

Parker — 0

Elk Point-Jefferson — 50

Dakota Valley — 16

Dell Rapids — 49

NEBRASKA

Oakland-Craig — 21

Archbishop Bergan — 56

Pierce — 6

Battle Creek — 24

Norfolk Catholic — 41

Crofton — 13

South Sioux City — 7

Gross Catholic — 49

Wakefield — 62

Hartington-Newcastle — 52

Lutheran High Northeast — 46

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 14

Grand Island — 35

Norfolk — 10

West Point-Beemer — 49

North Bend Central — 28

Elkhorn Valley — 36

Plainview — 26

Wausa — 69

Randolph — 6