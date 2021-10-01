SportsZone: (10-1-21)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is the books.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.

Iowa

Bishop Heelan — 22

Carroll — 23

Waukee — 18

SC North — 21

SC West –21

DM East — 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 39

MOCFV — 14

Spirit Lake — 6

ELC — 14

OA-BCIG — 20

Pocahontas Area –13

Spencer — 28

Fort Dodge — 0

Newell-Fonda — 21

RSM — 53

AW — 45

Hinton — 28

South O’Brien –42

Gehlen — 24

BHRV — 48

Sioux Center — 16

Ridge View — 0

West Sioux — 42

Okoboji — 14

West Lyon — 50

MVAOCOU — 0

West Monona — 39

Emmetsburg — 28

Sioux Central — 6

South Hamilton — 14

South Central Calhoun — 18

Logan-Magnolia — 29

IKM-Manning — 19

MMCRU — 0

Alta-Aurelia — 43

Sheldon — 28

Cherokee — 18

Storm Lake — 0

Denison-Shleswig — 40

Unity — 0

Central Lyon — 48

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 0

Western Christian — 30

East Sac County — 19

Kuemper Catholic — 20

Westwood — 0

Woodbury Central — 42

SOUTH DAKOTA

Yankton — 45

Mitchell — 0

Vermillion — 33

Dell Rapids — 28

Milbank — 36

Dakota Valley — 13

NEBRASKA

South Sioux City — 21

Bennington — 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic — 20

Crofton — 6

Lutheran High Northeast — 41

Hartington-Newcastle — 8

Stanton — 8

Howells-Dodge — 44

Bloomfield — 70

Niobrara/Verdigre — 14

Omaha Bryan — 6

Norfolk –35

Tekamah-Herman — 7

Oakland-Craig — 42

Walthill — 0

Pender — 42

O’Neill — 6

Pierce — 59

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 58

Plainview –8

Creighton — 14

St. Mary’s — 48

Norfolk Catholic — 18

Wayne — 14

Columbus Lakeview — 48

West Point-Beemer — 9

Guardian Angels Central Catholic –32

Wisner-Pilger –34