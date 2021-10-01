SportsZone: (10-1-21)

Iowa

Bishop Heelan — 22
Carroll — 23

Waukee — 18
SC North — 21

SC West –21
DM East — 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 39
MOCFV — 14

Spirit Lake — 6
ELC — 14

OA-BCIG — 20
Pocahontas Area –13

Spencer — 28
Fort Dodge — 0

Newell-Fonda — 21
RSM — 53

AW — 45
Hinton — 28

South O’Brien –42
Gehlen — 24

BHRV — 48
Sioux Center — 16

Ridge View — 0
West Sioux — 42

Okoboji — 14
West Lyon — 50

MVAOCOU — 0
West Monona — 39

Emmetsburg — 28
Sioux Central — 6

South Hamilton — 14
South Central Calhoun — 18

Logan-Magnolia — 29
IKM-Manning — 19

MMCRU — 0
Alta-Aurelia — 43

Sheldon — 28
Cherokee — 18

Storm Lake — 0
Denison-Shleswig — 40

Unity — 0
Central Lyon — 48

Sibley-Ocheyedan — 0
Western Christian — 30

East Sac County — 19
Kuemper Catholic — 20

Westwood — 0
Woodbury Central — 42

SOUTH DAKOTA

Yankton — 45
Mitchell — 0

Vermillion — 33
Dell Rapids — 28

Milbank — 36
Dakota Valley — 13

NEBRASKA

South Sioux City — 21
Bennington — 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic — 20
Crofton — 6

Lutheran High Northeast — 41
Hartington-Newcastle — 8

Stanton — 8
Howells-Dodge — 44

Bloomfield — 70
Niobrara/Verdigre — 14

Omaha Bryan — 6
Norfolk –35

Tekamah-Herman — 7
Oakland-Craig — 42

Walthill — 0
Pender — 42

O’Neill — 6
Pierce — 59

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 58
Plainview –8

Creighton — 14
St. Mary’s — 48

Norfolk Catholic — 18
Wayne — 14

Columbus Lakeview — 48
West Point-Beemer — 9

Guardian Angels Central Catholic –32
Wisner-Pilger –34

