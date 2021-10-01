SportsZone: (10-1-21)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is the books.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.
Iowa
Bishop Heelan — 22
Carroll — 23
Waukee — 18
SC North — 21
SC West –21
DM East — 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 39
MOCFV — 14
Spirit Lake — 6
ELC — 14
OA-BCIG — 20
Pocahontas Area –13
Spencer — 28
Fort Dodge — 0
Newell-Fonda — 21
RSM — 53
AW — 45
Hinton — 28
South O’Brien –42
Gehlen — 24
BHRV — 48
Sioux Center — 16
Ridge View — 0
West Sioux — 42
Okoboji — 14
West Lyon — 50
MVAOCOU — 0
West Monona — 39
Emmetsburg — 28
Sioux Central — 6
South Hamilton — 14
South Central Calhoun — 18
Logan-Magnolia — 29
IKM-Manning — 19
MMCRU — 0
Alta-Aurelia — 43
Sheldon — 28
Cherokee — 18
Storm Lake — 0
Denison-Shleswig — 40
Unity — 0
Central Lyon — 48
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 0
Western Christian — 30
East Sac County — 19
Kuemper Catholic — 20
Westwood — 0
Woodbury Central — 42
SOUTH DAKOTA
Yankton — 45
Mitchell — 0
Vermillion — 33
Dell Rapids — 28
Milbank — 36
Dakota Valley — 13
NEBRASKA
South Sioux City — 21
Bennington — 56
Hartington Cedar Catholic — 20
Crofton — 6
Lutheran High Northeast — 41
Hartington-Newcastle — 8
Stanton — 8
Howells-Dodge — 44
Bloomfield — 70
Niobrara/Verdigre — 14
Omaha Bryan — 6
Norfolk –35
Tekamah-Herman — 7
Oakland-Craig — 42
Walthill — 0
Pender — 42
O’Neill — 6
Pierce — 59
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — 58
Plainview –8
Creighton — 14
St. Mary’s — 48
Norfolk Catholic — 18
Wayne — 14
Columbus Lakeview — 48
West Point-Beemer — 9
Guardian Angels Central Catholic –32
Wisner-Pilger –34