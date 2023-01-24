SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9’s for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
PART 1
Part 1 – Ponca vs. Cedar Catholic, Newell-Fonda vs. Emmetsburg, Sioux Center vs. Sheldon, Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Harris-Lake Park
Part 2 – Ponca vs. Cedar Catholic, G-T/R-A vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s, LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North
Part 3- Top Stop
SCORES
Iowa (Boys)
Sioux City East 66, Sioux City West 51
LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan 49
East Sac County 51, Manson-NW Webster 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon 68
Newell-Fonda 75, Emmetsburg 44
OABCIG 55, IKM-Manning 47
Pocahontas Area 68, Southeast Valley 54
Okoboji 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34
Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47
Unity Christian 69, South O’Brien 57
Storm Lake 79, Cherokee 69
Nebraska (Boys)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Osmond/Randolph 25
Pender 41, Tri County NE 34
Howells-Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49
Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59
Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29
Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland Craig 32
Wakefield 64, Lutheran-Northeast 57 (2OT)
O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52
Iowa (Girls)
Bishop Heelan 60, LeMars 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Sioux City North 32
Central Lyon 87, Boyden-Hull 37
Cherokee 67, Storm Lake 49
Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22
West Lyon 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Pocahontas Area 72, Southeast Valley 29
Remsen St. Mary’s 70, Harris-Lake Park 27
Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji 33
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22
Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26
South Central Calhoun 80, West Bend-Mallard 49
Nebraska (Girls)
Ponca 45, Cedar Catholic (OT)
Lyons-Decatur NE 37, Madison 30
Stanton 71, Twin River 42
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40, Osmond/Randolph 36
Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20
West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43
O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41
Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29
Homer 53, Siouxland Christian 24
Battle Creek 42, Howells-Dodge 39