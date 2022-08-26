(KCAU) — It’s been a night of high school football action.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.
BH/RV vs CL/GLR, West Sioux vs HMS, Sioux City East vs Bishop Heelan, SB-L vs LeMars, Woodbury Central vs Hinton
Band of the Week, Pierce vs Wahoo, Dakota Valley vs Vermillion, Westwood vs MVAO-COU, West Monona vs Alta-Aurelia
Player of the Week, Top Stop
Iowa
8-Player
St. Edmond – 65
Ar-We-Va – 19
Boyer Valley – 42
River Valley – 6
GTRA – 40
Kingsley-Pierson – 38
Remsen St. Mary’s – 42
Harrison-Lake Park – 7
Class A
Alta-Aurelia – 28
West Monona – 0
Unity Christian – 21
Gehlen Catholic -13
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 18
West Sioux – 38
Woodbury Central – 41
Hinton – 13
AHSTW – 32
IKM-Manning – 0
MMCRU – 38
Cherokee – 22
Westwood – 41
MVAOCOU – 18
South O’Brien – 32
Sioux Central – 0
Class 1A
East Sac County – 7
South Central Calhoun – 48
Emmetsburg – 27
Algona – 39
MOC-Floyd Valley – 42
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 19
Pocahontas Area – 38
Manson-NW Webster – 0
Western Christian – 21
West Lyon – 7
Class 2A
CLGLR – 52
BHRV – 7
Sioux Center – 14
Sheldon – 6
Spirit Lake – 27
Spencer – 16
Class 3A
Bishop Heelan – 3
Sioux City East – 35
Carrol – 28
Denison-Schleswig – 0
LeMars – 17
Segeant Bluff-Luton – 14
Class 5A
Des Moines Lincoln – 49
Sioux City West – 12
Nebraska
Class C1
Douglas County West – 26
West Point-Beemer – 7
Wahoo – 38
Pierce – 7
Class C2
Battle Creek – 14
Archbishop Bergan – 13
Norfolk Catholic – 37
Oakland-Craig – 12
Class D1
GACC – 25
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46
Wynot – 28
Hartington-Newcastle – 20
Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 0
Tri County Northeast – 42
Plainview – 30
Wakefield – 28
Class D2
Bloomfield – 52
Winside – 16
Randolph – 28
Walthill – 0
South Dakota
Class 11A
Dakota Valley – 15
Vermillion – 3
Class 11B
Elk Point-Jefferson – 55
Baltic – 0