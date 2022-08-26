(KCAU) — It’s been a night of high school football action.

SportsZone

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.

BH/RV vs CL/GLR, West Sioux vs HMS, Sioux City East vs Bishop Heelan, SB-L vs LeMars, Woodbury Central vs Hinton

Band of the Week, Pierce vs Wahoo, Dakota Valley vs Vermillion, Westwood vs MVAO-COU, West Monona vs Alta-Aurelia

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

St. Edmond – 65

Ar-We-Va – 19

Boyer Valley – 42

River Valley – 6

GTRA – 40

Kingsley-Pierson – 38

Remsen St. Mary’s – 42

Harrison-Lake Park – 7

Class A

Alta-Aurelia – 28

West Monona – 0

Unity Christian – 21

Gehlen Catholic -13

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 18

West Sioux – 38

Woodbury Central – 41

Hinton – 13

AHSTW – 32

IKM-Manning – 0

MMCRU – 38

Cherokee – 22

Westwood – 41

MVAOCOU – 18

South O’Brien – 32

Sioux Central – 0

Class 1A

East Sac County – 7

South Central Calhoun – 48

Emmetsburg – 27

Algona – 39

MOC-Floyd Valley – 42

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 19

Pocahontas Area – 38

Manson-NW Webster – 0

Western Christian – 21

West Lyon – 7

Class 2A

CLGLR – 52

BHRV – 7

Sioux Center – 14

Sheldon – 6

Spirit Lake – 27

Spencer – 16

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 3

Sioux City East – 35

Carrol – 28

Denison-Schleswig – 0

LeMars – 17

Segeant Bluff-Luton – 14

Class 5A

Des Moines Lincoln – 49

Sioux City West – 12

Nebraska

Class C1

Douglas County West – 26

West Point-Beemer – 7

Wahoo – 38

Pierce – 7

Class C2

Battle Creek – 14

Archbishop Bergan – 13

Norfolk Catholic – 37

Oakland-Craig – 12

Class D1

GACC – 25

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46

Wynot – 28

Hartington-Newcastle – 20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 0

Tri County Northeast – 42

Plainview – 30

Wakefield – 28

Class D2

Bloomfield – 52

Winside – 16

Randolph – 28

Walthill – 0

South Dakota

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 15

Vermillion – 3

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson – 55

Baltic – 0