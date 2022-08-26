(KCAU) — It’s been a night of high school football action.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Noah Sacco and Anthony Mitchell take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area. 

BH/RV vs CL/GLR, West Sioux vs HMS, Sioux City East vs Bishop Heelan, SB-L vs LeMars, Woodbury Central vs Hinton

Band of the Week, Pierce vs Wahoo, Dakota Valley vs Vermillion, Westwood vs MVAO-COU, West Monona vs Alta-Aurelia

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

St. Edmond – 65
Ar-We-Va – 19

Boyer Valley – 42
River Valley – 6

GTRA – 40
Kingsley-Pierson – 38

Remsen St. Mary’s – 42
Harrison-Lake Park – 7

Class A

Alta-Aurelia – 28
West Monona – 0

Unity Christian – 21
Gehlen Catholic -13

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 18
West Sioux – 38

Woodbury Central – 41
Hinton – 13

AHSTW – 32
IKM-Manning – 0

MMCRU – 38
Cherokee – 22

Westwood – 41
MVAOCOU – 18

South O’Brien – 32
Sioux Central – 0

Class 1A

East Sac County – 7
South Central Calhoun – 48

Emmetsburg – 27
Algona – 39

MOC-Floyd Valley – 42
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 19

Pocahontas Area – 38
Manson-NW Webster – 0

Western Christian – 21
West Lyon – 7

Class 2A

CLGLR – 52
BHRV – 7

Sioux Center – 14
Sheldon – 6

Spirit Lake – 27
Spencer – 16

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 3
Sioux City East – 35

Carrol – 28
Denison-Schleswig – 0

LeMars – 17
Segeant Bluff-Luton – 14

Class 5A

Des Moines Lincoln – 49
Sioux City West – 12

Nebraska

Class C1

Douglas County West – 26
West Point-Beemer – 7

Wahoo – 38
Pierce – 7

Class C2

Battle Creek – 14
Archbishop Bergan – 13

Norfolk Catholic – 37
Oakland-Craig – 12

Class D1

GACC – 25
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46

Wynot – 28
Hartington-Newcastle – 20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 0
Tri County Northeast – 42

Plainview – 30
Wakefield – 28

Class D2

Bloomfield – 52
Winside – 16

Randolph – 28
Walthill – 0

South Dakota

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 15
Vermillion – 3

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson – 55
Baltic – 0