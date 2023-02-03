SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
G-T/R-A at Sioux Central Boys, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Boys, C.B. Lincoln at Sioux City East Boys, West Sioux at Hinton Girls, Harris-Lake Park at Unity Christian Girls, G-T/R-A at Sioux Central Girls
IGHSAU Wrestling Championships, MMCRU at Gehlen Catholic Girls, Harris-Lake Park at Unity Christian Girls, West Lyon at Sioux Center Girls
Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week
Iowa
GIRLS
Ar-We-Va 62 Paton-Churdan 38
Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18
Bishop Heelan 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Boone 40 Carroll 36
Central Lyon 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 58
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33
Estherville Lincoln Central 55 Spirit Lake 43
Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31
MVAOCOU 51 River Valley 36
Newell-Fonda 76 Alta-Aurelia 26
Okoboji 48 Boyden-Hull 47
Pocahontas Area 60 West Bend-Mallard 23
Remsen St. Mary’s 69 Akron-Westfield 34
Sioux City East 61 Council Bluffs Lincoln 39
Sioux City North 51 Council Bluffs Jefferson 26
Sioux City West 49 LeMars 46
South Central Calhoun 58 Manson-NW Webster 45
Southeast Valley 74 East Sac County 68
Spencer 62 Storm Lake 47
Unity Christian 71 Harris-Lake Park 25
Woodbine 60 Exira-EHK 52
BOYS
Sioux City East 60 CB-Abe Lincoln 57
CB-Thomas Jefferson 65 Sioux City North 56
Akron-Westfield 43 Remsen SM 67
Newell-Fonda 85 Alta-Aurelia 34
Pocahontas Area 62 West Bend Mallard 70
Sibley-Ocheyedan 26 Central Lyon 86
Sioux Center 50 West Lyon 47
Unity Christian 74 Harris-Lake Park 42
Sioux Central 68 G-T/R-A 31
Nebraska
GIRLS
Hartington-Newcastle 52 Wausa 33
Homer 67 Plainview 51
Lincoln East 59 Norfolk 26
Niobrara/Verdigre 55 Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Osmond-Randolph 39 Winnebago 38
BOYS
Bancroft-Rosalie 61 Clarkson/Leigh 59
Cedar Catholic 61 O’Neill 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59 Madison 43
Lincoln East 57 Norfolk 33
Louisville 42 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
Norfolk Catholic 65 Battle Creek 29
Pierce 32 Wayne 22
Wausa 45 Creighton 42