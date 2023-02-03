SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Block 1: G-T/R-A at Sioux Central Boys, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Boys, C.B. Lincoln at Sioux City East Boys, West Sioux at Hinton Girls, Harris-Lake Park at Unity Christian Girls, G-T/R-A at Sioux Central Girls

PART 2

Block 2

IGHSAU Wrestling Championships, MMCRU at Gehlen Catholic Girls, Harris-Lake Park at Unity Christian Girls, West Lyon at Sioux Center Girls

PART 3

Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week Player of the Week

Iowa

GIRLS

Ar-We-Va 62 Paton-Churdan 38

Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18

Bishop Heelan 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Boone 40 Carroll 36

Central Lyon 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 58

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33

Estherville Lincoln Central 55 Spirit Lake 43

Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31

MVAOCOU 51 River Valley 36

Newell-Fonda 76 Alta-Aurelia 26

Okoboji 48 Boyden-Hull 47

Pocahontas Area 60 West Bend-Mallard 23

Remsen St. Mary’s 69 Akron-Westfield 34

Sioux City East 61 Council Bluffs Lincoln 39

Sioux City North 51 Council Bluffs Jefferson 26

Sioux City West 49 LeMars 46

South Central Calhoun 58 Manson-NW Webster 45

Southeast Valley 74 East Sac County 68

Spencer 62 Storm Lake 47

Unity Christian 71 Harris-Lake Park 25

Woodbine 60 Exira-EHK 52

BOYS

Sioux City East 60 CB-Abe Lincoln 57

CB-Thomas Jefferson 65 Sioux City North 56

Akron-Westfield 43 Remsen SM 67

Newell-Fonda 85 Alta-Aurelia 34

Pocahontas Area 62 West Bend Mallard 70

Sibley-Ocheyedan 26 Central Lyon 86

Sioux Center 50 West Lyon 47

Unity Christian 74 Harris-Lake Park 42

Sioux Central 68 G-T/R-A 31

Nebraska

GIRLS

Hartington-Newcastle 52 Wausa 33

Homer 67 Plainview 51

Lincoln East 59 Norfolk 26

Niobrara/Verdigre 55 Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Osmond-Randolph 39 Winnebago 38

BOYS

Bancroft-Rosalie 61 Clarkson/Leigh 59

Cedar Catholic 61 O’Neill 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59 Madison 43

Lincoln East 57 Norfolk 33

Louisville 42 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34

Norfolk Catholic 65 Battle Creek 29

Pierce 32 Wayne 22

Wausa 45 Creighton 42