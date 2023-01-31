SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Sioux City East vs. Bellevue West, Central Lyon vs. Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, West Lyon vs. Boyden-Hull, Le Mars vs. Sioux City North

PART 2

Woodbury Central vs. Hinton Regional Dual Team Wrestling Meet, Wynot vs. Winnebago, Ponca, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Western Christian vs. Tea Area, West Monona vs. Kingsley-Pierson

PART 3

Top Stop of the Night

Iowa

GIRLS

Kingsley-Pierson 73 West Monona 62

Central Lyon 53 Sioux Center 46

Westwood 72 MVAOCOU 53

South O’Brien 26 MMCRU 53

OABCIG 59 Woodbury Central 38

Carroll 47 Bondurant-Farrar 51

Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 45

George-Little Rock 50 Sheldon 47

Sibley-Ocheyedan 86 MOC-Floyd Valley 39

IKM-Manning 53 Missouri Valley 22

Newell-Fonda 74 G-T/R-A 32

Pocahontas Area 72 East Sac County 36

Exira EHK 61 Boyer Valley 18

West Lyon 64 Boyden-Hull 44

Le Mars 61 Sioux City North 27

Bishop Heelan 88 CB – Thomas Jefferson 14

Sioux City West 44 CB – Abraham Lincoln 48

Estherville LC 51 Storm Lake 43

Rock Valley 62 Okoboji 65

Akron-Westfield 42 Trinity Christian 52

Western Christian 55 Tea Area 71

Denison-Schleswig 40 Spencer 66

South Central Calhoun 64 Southeast Valley 25

Storm Lake SM 56 Sioux Central 20

West Sioux 36 Remsen SM 46

HMS 45 Harris-Lake Park 64

Woodbine 63 Glidden-Ralston 37

BOYS

Central Lyon 86 Sioux Center 53

G-T/R-A 69 Newell-Fonda 67

West Bend Mallard 53 NW Webster 56

Estherville LC 59 Storm Lake 43

Carroll 53 Bondurant-Farrar 78

Hinton 47 Le Mars Gehlen 71

Ar-We-Va 42 West Harrison 68

Denison-Schleswig 40 Spencer 68

South Central Calhoun 81 Southeast Valley 45

West Sioux 62 Remsen SM 68

HMA 68 Harris-Lake Park 65

Woodbine 49 Glidden-Ralston 33

Pocahontas Area 43 East Sac County 58

Exira EHK 70 Boyer Valley 48

MOC-Floyd Valley 86 Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

IKM-Manning 63 Missouri Valley 46

South O’Brien 52 MMCRU 45

Sioux City West 58 CB-Abraham Lincoln 69

Bishop Heelan 73 CB-Thomas Jefferson 55

Boyer Valley 48 Exira EHK 70

Storm Lake SM 22 Sioux Central 66

Glidden-Ralston 53 Sheldon 50

West Lyon 55 Boyden-Hull 44

Logan-Magnolia 60 Audubon 52

West Monona 62 Kingsley-Pierson 73

Emmetsburg 75 Alta-Aurelia 52

Western Christian 47 Tea Area 64

Nebraska

GIRLS

Madison 27 Lyons-Decatur NE 35

Battle Creek 40 Crofton 47

Norfolk Catholic 31 Pierce 55

Stanton 40 Wisner-Pilger 69

Humphrey SF 65 Central Valley 29

Ashland Greenwood 46 Logan View/Scirbner-Snyder 37

South Sioux City 34 Elkhorn North 76

Wayne 29 Hartington CC 42

Boone Central 30 GACC 52

BOYS

Wisner-Pilger 69 Stanton 40

Stuart 58 Elgin Pope John 42

Wahoo 74 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36

Wausa 48 Wakefield 75

Wynot 60 Winnebago 51

Ponca 42 Laurel-CC 36

Winside 57 Homer 45

West Point-Beemer 35 Howells-Dodge 64

Osmond-Randolph 23 Hartington-Newcastle 43

Bancroft-Rosalie 50 Humphrey Lindsay HF 47

Plainview 45 TriCounty Northeast 35

Bloomfield 47 Creighton 34

Madison 45 Clarkson/Leigh 50

Oakland-Craig 54 North Bend Central 61

South Dakota

GIRLS

Elk Point-Jefferson 53 Lennox 56

Vermillion 50 Beresford 26

Alcester-Hudson 36 Centerville 50

Aberdeen Central 51 Yankton 35

BOYS

Vermillion 45 Beresford 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 49 Lennox 84

Alcester-Hudson 54 Centerville 56

Aberdeen Central 47 Yankton 59