SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
PART 1
Sioux City East vs. Bellevue West, Central Lyon vs. Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, West Lyon vs. Boyden-Hull, Le Mars vs. Sioux City North
PART 2
Woodbury Central vs. Hinton Regional Dual Team Wrestling Meet, Wynot vs. Winnebago, Ponca, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Western Christian vs. Tea Area, West Monona vs. Kingsley-Pierson
PART 3
Top Stop of the Night
Iowa
GIRLS
Kingsley-Pierson 73 West Monona 62
Central Lyon 53 Sioux Center 46
Westwood 72 MVAOCOU 53
South O’Brien 26 MMCRU 53
OABCIG 59 Woodbury Central 38
Carroll 47 Bondurant-Farrar 51
Ar-We-Va 53 West Harrison 45
George-Little Rock 50 Sheldon 47
Sibley-Ocheyedan 86 MOC-Floyd Valley 39
IKM-Manning 53 Missouri Valley 22
Newell-Fonda 74 G-T/R-A 32
Pocahontas Area 72 East Sac County 36
Exira EHK 61 Boyer Valley 18
West Lyon 64 Boyden-Hull 44
Le Mars 61 Sioux City North 27
Bishop Heelan 88 CB – Thomas Jefferson 14
Sioux City West 44 CB – Abraham Lincoln 48
Estherville LC 51 Storm Lake 43
Bellevue West 71 Sioux City East 40
Rock Valley 62 Okoboji 65
Akron-Westfield 42 Trinity Christian 52
Western Christian 55 Tea Area 71
Denison-Schleswig 40 Spencer 66
South Central Calhoun 64 Southeast Valley 25
Storm Lake SM 56 Sioux Central 20
West Sioux 36 Remsen SM 46
HMS 45 Harris-Lake Park 64
Woodbine 63 Glidden-Ralston 37
BOYS
Central Lyon 86 Sioux Center 53
G-T/R-A 69 Newell-Fonda 67
West Bend Mallard 53 NW Webster 56
Estherville LC 59 Storm Lake 43
Carroll 53 Bondurant-Farrar 78
Hinton 47 Le Mars Gehlen 71
Ar-We-Va 42 West Harrison 68
Denison-Schleswig 40 Spencer 68
South Central Calhoun 81 Southeast Valley 45
West Sioux 62 Remsen SM 68
HMA 68 Harris-Lake Park 65
Woodbine 49 Glidden-Ralston 33
Pocahontas Area 43 East Sac County 58
Exira EHK 70 Boyer Valley 48
MOC-Floyd Valley 86 Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
IKM-Manning 63 Missouri Valley 46
South O’Brien 52 MMCRU 45
Sioux City East 40 Bellevue West 71
Sioux City West 58 CB-Abraham Lincoln 69
Bishop Heelan 73 CB-Thomas Jefferson 55
Boyer Valley 48 Exira EHK 70
Storm Lake SM 22 Sioux Central 66
Glidden-Ralston 53 Sheldon 50
West Lyon 55 Boyden-Hull 44
Logan-Magnolia 60 Audubon 52
West Monona 62 Kingsley-Pierson 73
Emmetsburg 75 Alta-Aurelia 52
Western Christian 47 Tea Area 64
Nebraska
GIRLS
Madison 27 Lyons-Decatur NE 35
Battle Creek 40 Crofton 47
Norfolk Catholic 31 Pierce 55
Stanton 40 Wisner-Pilger 69
Humphrey SF 65 Central Valley 29
Ashland Greenwood 46 Logan View/Scirbner-Snyder 37
South Sioux City 34 Elkhorn North 76
Wayne 29 Hartington CC 42
Boone Central 30 GACC 52
BOYS
Wisner-Pilger 69 Stanton 40
Sioux City East 40 Bellevue West 71
Stuart 58 Elgin Pope John 42
Wahoo 74 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36
Wausa 48 Wakefield 75
Wynot 60 Winnebago 51
Ponca 42 Laurel-CC 36
Winside 57 Homer 45
West Point-Beemer 35 Howells-Dodge 64
Osmond-Randolph 23 Hartington-Newcastle 43
Bancroft-Rosalie 50 Humphrey Lindsay HF 47
Plainview 45 TriCounty Northeast 35
Bloomfield 47 Creighton 34
Madison 45 Clarkson/Leigh 50
Oakland-Craig 54 North Bend Central 61
South Dakota
GIRLS
Elk Point-Jefferson 53 Lennox 56
Vermillion 50 Beresford 26
Alcester-Hudson 36 Centerville 50
Aberdeen Central 51 Yankton 35
Western Christian 55 Tea Area 71
BOYS
Vermillion 45 Beresford 48
Western Christian 47 Tea Area 64
Elk Point-Jefferson 49 Lennox 84
Alcester-Hudson 54 Centerville 56
Aberdeen Central 47 Yankton 59