PART 1

Wakefield vs Yutan (Girls), Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Lewis Central, Wakefield vs Yutan (Boys), Dakota Valley vs Dell Rapids

PART 2

Oakland-Craig vs West Point-Beemer, Elk-Point Jefferson vs Beresford, River Valley vs Siouxland Christian

PART 3

Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week

Iowa

GIRLS

Bishop Heelan – 79

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 46

Denison-Schleswig – 34

Glenwood – 60

Ridge View – 37

Newell-Fonda – 63

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 49

Lewis Central – 40

BOYS

Bishop Heelan – 42

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 61

Boyden-Hull – 52

Sheldon – 46

Boyer Valley – 86

Whiting – 29

Harris-Lake Park – 60

GTRA – 68

Logan-Magnolia – 72

Griswold – 28

MOC-Floyd Valley – 77

Okoboji – 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 44

Lewis Central – 39

Sioux Center – 83

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 46

Sioux City West – 67

Fort Dodge – 33

Woodbury Central – 76

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 42

Nebraska

GIRLS

Creighton – 43

Plainview – 55

Crofton – 61

Wausa – 53

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 43

East Butler – 27

Norfolk – 26

Lincoln Southwest – 53

Osmond/Randolph – 28

Stuart – 43

O’Neill – 45

Ord – 61

Ponca – 56

Homer – 24

Wakefield – 30

Yutan – 56

West Point-Beemer – 32

Oakland-Craig – 65

BOYS

Bancroft Rosalie – 60

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 53

Crofton – 61

Wausa – 53

Lutheran-Northeast – 45

S (CO-OP) – 20

Norfolk Catholic – 56

Boys Town – 50

Osmond/Randolph – 36

Stuart – 63

O’Neill – 71

Ord – 38

Ponca – 60

Homer – 43

South Sioux City – 69

Gross Catholic – 67

Wakefield – 47

Yutan – 50

South Dakota

GIRLS

Dakota Valley – 49

Dell Rapids – 34

Vermillion – 64

Irene-Wakonda – 23

Yankton – 49

Rapid City Stevens – 50

BOYS

Dakota Valley – 79

Dell Rapids – 63

Elk-Point Jefferson – 55

Beresford – 49

Vermillion – 45

Irene-Wakonda – 44

Yankton – 49

Rapid City Stevens – 50