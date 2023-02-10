SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
PART 1
Wakefield vs Yutan (Girls), Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Lewis Central, Wakefield vs Yutan (Boys), Dakota Valley vs Dell Rapids
PART 2
Oakland-Craig vs West Point-Beemer, Elk-Point Jefferson vs Beresford, River Valley vs Siouxland Christian
PART 3
Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week
Iowa
GIRLS
Bishop Heelan – 79
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 46
Denison-Schleswig – 34
Glenwood – 60
Ridge View – 37
Newell-Fonda – 63
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 49
Lewis Central – 40
BOYS
Bishop Heelan – 42
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 61
Boyden-Hull – 52
Sheldon – 46
Boyer Valley – 86
Whiting – 29
Harris-Lake Park – 60
GTRA – 68
Logan-Magnolia – 72
Griswold – 28
MOC-Floyd Valley – 77
Okoboji – 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 44
Lewis Central – 39
Sioux Center – 83
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 46
Sioux City West – 67
Fort Dodge – 33
Woodbury Central – 76
Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 42
Nebraska
GIRLS
Creighton – 43
Plainview – 55
Crofton – 61
Wausa – 53
Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 43
East Butler – 27
Norfolk – 26
Lincoln Southwest – 53
Osmond/Randolph – 28
Stuart – 43
O’Neill – 45
Ord – 61
Ponca – 56
Homer – 24
Wakefield – 30
Yutan – 56
West Point-Beemer – 32
Oakland-Craig – 65
BOYS
Bancroft Rosalie – 60
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 53
Crofton – 61
Wausa – 53
Lutheran-Northeast – 45
S (CO-OP) – 20
Norfolk Catholic – 56
Boys Town – 50
Osmond/Randolph – 36
Stuart – 63
O’Neill – 71
Ord – 38
Ponca – 60
Homer – 43
South Sioux City – 69
Gross Catholic – 67
Wakefield – 47
Yutan – 50
South Dakota
GIRLS
Dakota Valley – 49
Dell Rapids – 34
Vermillion – 64
Irene-Wakonda – 23
Yankton – 49
Rapid City Stevens – 50
BOYS
Dakota Valley – 79
Dell Rapids – 63
Elk-Point Jefferson – 55
Beresford – 49
Vermillion – 45
Irene-Wakonda – 44
Yankton – 49
Rapid City Stevens – 50