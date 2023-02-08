SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

Iowa

GIRLS

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 South Sioux City, Neb. 25

Carlisle 54 Carroll 61

Central Lyon 60 George-Little Rock 31

Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43

Emmetsburg 22 Estherville LC 51

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57 South O’Brien 50

Hinton 59 Akron-Westfield 24

Newell-Fonda 84 Sioux Central 55

OA-BCIG 53 Alta-Aurelia 45

Okoboji 59 Sheldon 45

PAC-LM 72 Manson Northwest Webster 42

River Valley 78 West Harrison 49

Rock Valley 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Sioux Center 65 Boyden-Hull 43

Sioux City East 57 Le Mars 44

South Central Calhoun 58 East Sac County 37

Spirit Lake 61 Western Christian 56

West Lyon 49 Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35

West Sioux 46 Gehlen Catholic 36

Woodbine 66 Westwood 57

BOYS

Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58

Cherokee 75 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49

Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43

Harris-Lake Park 66 Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 40

Hinton 61 Akron-Westfield 51

Le Mars Gehlen 54 West Sioux 70

MOC-Floyd Valley 85 Rock Valley 54

Newell-Fonda 85 Sioux Central 91

OA-BCIG 65 Alta-Aurelia 50

Okoboji 70 Sheldon 67

Pocahontas Area 68 NW Webster 84

Riverside, Oakland 62 Logan-Magnolia 51

Sioux Center 60 Boyden-Hull 52

Sioux City East 51 Le Mars 30

Sioux City West 73 Sioux City North 61

South Central Calhoun 69 East Sac County 64

South O’Brien 62 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53

Unity Christian 66 MMCRU 50

Western Christian 69 Spirit Lake 46

West Harrison 76 St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

West Sioux 70 Gehlen Catholic 54

Woodbine 71 Westwood 42

Nebraska

GIRLS

Bloomfield 54 Neligh-Oakdale 42

Centura 53 Boone Central 40

Clarkson/Leigh 37 Pierce 34

Douglas County West 43 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 65 CWC 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47 Homer 44

Hartington-Newcastle 0 Wausa 0

Humphrey St. Francis 56 Aquinas 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0 Crofton 0

Lutheran High Northeast 50 Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Niobrara-Verdigre 49, West Holt 41

North Bend Central 58, Tekamah-Herman 25

Oakland-Craig 58 Archbishop Bergan 43

O’Neill 48 Plainview 37

Omaha Nation 70 Walthill 44

Pender 63 GACC 60

Stanton 58 Winside 29

West Point-Beemer 56 Madison 17

BOYS

Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Boone Central 87 Centura 60

Crofton 37 Humphrey|Lindsay Holy Family 58

Elgin Public/Pope John 54 CWC 30

GACC 32 Norfolk Catholic 53

Hartington Cedar Catholic 85 Homer 17

Humphrey St. Francis 52 Aquinas 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58 Crofton 37

Lutheran High NE 43 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66

Norfolk Catholic 53 GACC 32

Omaha Nation 73 Walthill 66

Pierce 49 Clarkson/Leigh 25

South Sioux City 71 Ralston 49

Stanton 55 Winside 37

West Point-Beemer 57 Madison 31

South Dakota

GIRLS

Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 52

BOYS

No Scores to Report