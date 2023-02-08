SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
Iowa
GIRLS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 South Sioux City, Neb. 25
Carlisle 54 Carroll 61
Central Lyon 60 George-Little Rock 31
Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43
Emmetsburg 22 Estherville LC 51
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57 South O’Brien 50
Hinton 59 Akron-Westfield 24
Newell-Fonda 84 Sioux Central 55
OA-BCIG 53 Alta-Aurelia 45
Okoboji 59 Sheldon 45
PAC-LM 72 Manson Northwest Webster 42
River Valley 78 West Harrison 49
Rock Valley 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 49
Sioux Center 65 Boyden-Hull 43
Sioux City East 57 Le Mars 44
South Central Calhoun 58 East Sac County 37
Spirit Lake 61 Western Christian 56
West Lyon 49 Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35
West Sioux 46 Gehlen Catholic 36
Woodbine 66 Westwood 57
BOYS
Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58
Cherokee 75 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49
Harris-Lake Park 66 Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 40
Hinton 61 Akron-Westfield 51
Le Mars Gehlen 54 West Sioux 70
MOC-Floyd Valley 85 Rock Valley 54
Newell-Fonda 85 Sioux Central 91
OA-BCIG 65 Alta-Aurelia 50
Okoboji 70 Sheldon 67
Pocahontas Area 68 NW Webster 84
Riverside, Oakland 62 Logan-Magnolia 51
Sioux Center 60 Boyden-Hull 52
Sioux City East 51 Le Mars 30
Sioux City West 73 Sioux City North 61
South Central Calhoun 69 East Sac County 64
South O’Brien 62 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53
Unity Christian 66 MMCRU 50
Western Christian 69 Spirit Lake 46
West Harrison 76 St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Woodbine 71 Westwood 42
Nebraska
GIRLS
Bloomfield 54 Neligh-Oakdale 42
Centura 53 Boone Central 40
Clarkson/Leigh 37 Pierce 34
Douglas County West 43 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 65 CWC 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47 Homer 44
Hartington-Newcastle 0 Wausa 0
Humphrey St. Francis 56 Aquinas 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0 Crofton 0
Lutheran High Northeast 50 Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Niobrara-Verdigre 49, West Holt 41
North Bend Central 58, Tekamah-Herman 25
Oakland-Craig 58 Archbishop Bergan 43
O’Neill 48 Plainview 37
Omaha Nation 70 Walthill 44
Pender 63 GACC 60
Stanton 58 Winside 29
West Point-Beemer 56 Madison 17
BOYS
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Boone Central 87 Centura 60
Crofton 37 Humphrey|Lindsay Holy Family 58
Elgin Public/Pope John 54 CWC 30
GACC 32 Norfolk Catholic 53
Hartington Cedar Catholic 85 Homer 17
Humphrey St. Francis 52 Aquinas 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58 Crofton 37
Lutheran High NE 43 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66
Norfolk Catholic 53 GACC 32
Omaha Nation 73 Walthill 66
Pierce 49 Clarkson/Leigh 25
South Sioux City 71 Ralston 49
Stanton 55 Winside 37
West Point-Beemer 57 Madison 31
South Dakota
GIRLS
Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 52
BOYS
No Scores to Report