Iowa (Boys)

Boyer Valley – 56

Glidden-Ralston – 42

Central Lyon – 75

MOC-Floyd Valley – 65

Cherokee Washington – 43

Spirit Lake – 84

Denison-Schleswig – 81

St. Albert – 49

Gehlen Catholic – 75

Unity Christian – 53

GTRA – 63

West Bend-Mallard – 52

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 49

West Sioux – 78

Hinton – 72

Harris-Lake Park – 55

LeMars – 43

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 55

Pocahontas – 38

Emmetsburg – 64

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 45

Sioux City West – 60

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 52

Rock Valley – 68

Sioux Center – 60

Okoboji – 40

Sioux City North – 44

Bishop Heelan – 77

Sioux City East – 93

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 37

South O’Brien – 59

Akron-Westfield – 44

West Lyon – 86

Sheldon – 47

Westwood – 82

MVAOCOU – 35

Woodbury Central – 30

Ridge View – 83

Iowa (Girls)

Boyer Valley – 51

Glidden-Ralston – 53

Central Lyon – 68

MOC-Floyd Valley – 44

Cherokee Washington – 63

Spirit Lake – 58

Denison-Schleswig – 34

St. Albert – 65

East Sac County – 60

Alta-Aurelia – 58

Gehlen Catholic – 40

Unity Christian – 66

GTRA – 68

West Bend-Mallard – 54

Hinton – 65

Harris-Lake Park – 35

IKM-Manning – 36

Tri-Center – 52

Lawton-Bronson – 46

River Valley – 57

LeMars – 62

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 49

Logan-Magnolia – 42

Treynor – 35

Newell-Fonda – 80

Southeast Valley – 37

Pocahontas – 47

Emmetsburg – 40

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 71

Rock Valley – 34

Sioux Center – 69

Okoboji – 39

Sioux City East – 94

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 22

Sioux City North – 25

Bishop Heelan – 61

Sioux City West – 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 53

South O’Brien – 25

Akron-Westfield – 52

Storm Lake St. Mary’s –

Manson-NW Webster –

West Lyon – 63

Sheldon – 26

West Monona – 45

Kingsley-Pierson – 63

Western Christian – 47

Spencer – 64

Westwood – 77

MVAOCOU – 47

Nebraska (Boys)

Bancroft Rosalie – 75

Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family – 62

Battle Creek – 36

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 44

Creighton – 43

Elkhorn Valley – 68

GACC – 56

O’Neill – 76

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 46

Wayne – 45

Lutheran-Northeast – 34

Norfolk Catholic – 64

Omaha Nation – 89

Homer – 45

Osmond/Randolph – 42

S (CO-OP) – 59

Pender – 32

Wisner-Pilger – 58

Wakefield – 54

Tri County Northeast – 22

Walthill – 47

Ponca – 76

Wausa – 35

Winside – 48

Nebraska (Girls)

Bancroft Rosalie – 65

Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family – 75

Creighton – 31

Elkhorn Valley – 57

GACC – 61

O’Neill – 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 56

Wayne – 47

Lutheran-Northeast – 41

Norfolk Catholic – 46

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 54

Mead – 25

Norfolk – 31

Kearney – 49

Omaha Nation – 67

Homer – 57

Osmond/Randolph – 26

S (CO-OP) – 59

Pender – 36

Wisner-Pilger – 29

Plainview – 34

Wynot – 42

South Sioux City – 49

Gross Catholic – 55

Wakefield – 65

Tri County Northeast – 20

Walthill – 18

Ponca – 64

Wausa – 49

Winside – 34

South Dakota (Boys)

Dakota Valley – 73

Tri-Valley – 52

Vermillion – 76

Garretson – 56

South Dakota (Girls)

Dakota Valley – 63

Tri-Valley – 54

Vermillion – 51

Garretson – 25

Yankton – 56

Sioux Falls Roosevelt – 50

Nebraska Collegiate (Men’s)

Wayne State – 68

Bemidji State – 53