SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART ONE: Sioux City East vs. Bishop Heelan boys, Cherokee vs. Spencer girls, Sergeant Buff-Luton vs. Le Mars boys, Ridge View vs. Siouxland Christian boys, Wayne vs. Crofton boys

PART TWO: Cheer Squad of the Night, Vermillion vs. Elk Point-Jefferson girls/boys, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington-Newcastle girls, Bishop Heelan boys wrestling triangular

PART THREE: Kevin Negaard’s final catch of the Wanna Have a Catch? campaign, TOp Stop of the Night

Iowa (Girls)

CB-Thomas Jefferson 28 SC West 66

SC North 30 CB-Abraham Lincoln 61

Kingsley-Pierson 50 River Valley 33

East Sac County 54 West Bend Mallard 59

South Central Calhoun 49 Pocahontas Area 58

Audubon 32 Treynor 65

Storm Lake SM 22 Newell-Fonda 86

Missouri Valley 35 Logan-Magnolia 59

Boyer Valley 19 Woodbine 68

Sioux Central 61 Emmetsburg 30

Siouxland Christian 13 Ridge View 66

Central Lyon 72 Sheldon 27

Sioux Center 65 Rock Valley 28

Trinity Christian 25 Remsen SM 51

West Lyon 49 Okoboji 36

Akron-Westfield 60 MMCRU 48

Denison-Schleswig 22 Lewis Central 52

South O’Brien 21 HMS 50

Le Mars 36 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 63 Boyden-Hull 31

Spencer 67 Cherokee 36

Iowa (Boys)

SC North 55 CB-Abe Lincoln 69

CB-Thomas Jefferson 58 SC West 75

South Central Calhoun 83 Pocahontas Area 49

Treynor 82 Audubon 47

Sioux Central 70 Emmetsburg 44

Central Lyon 79 Sheldon 33

Sioux Center 54 Rock Valley 48

Boyden-Hull 59 MOC-Floyd Valley 79

Akron-Westfield 51 MMCRU 54

Denison-Schleswig 70 Lewis Central 58

South O’Brien 69 HMS 61

Bishop Heelan 60 SC East 61

SC West 75 CB-Thomas Jefferson 58

Woodbine 61 Boyer Valley 57

West Lyon 86 Okoboji 42

GTRA 59 Alta-Aurelia 52

Ridge View 71 Siouxland Christian 32

Omaha Christian Academy 69 Whiting 19

River Valley 35 Kingsley-Pierson 69

West Harrison 64 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Storm Lake SM 25 Newell-Fonda 73

West Bend Mallard 56 East Sac County 48

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 Le Mars 23

Nebraska (Girls)

GACC 46 Battle Creek 35

Arlington 30 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34

Madison 50 Stanton 49

Crofton 52 Wayne 40

Pierce 29 Norfolk Catholic 30

Wagner 75 O’Neill 27

Winnebago 12 Ponca 59

Wausa 35 Elkhorn Valley 44

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42 Hartington-Newcastle 37

Nebraska (Boys)

Wynot 58 Creighton 55

Norfolk 40 Pius X 61

Pierce 35 Norfolk Catholic 51

Lutheran High NE 55 Clarkson/Leigh 31

Arlington 31 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34

Crofton 22 Wayne 53

South Dakota (Girls)

Yankton 45 Sioux Falls-Jefferson 65

Vermillion 47 Elk Point-Jefferson 46

South Dakota (Boys)

Vermillion 60 Elk Point-Jefferson 49