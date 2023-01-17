SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
PART ONE: Sioux City East vs. Bishop Heelan boys, Cherokee vs. Spencer girls, Sergeant Buff-Luton vs. Le Mars boys, Ridge View vs. Siouxland Christian boys, Wayne vs. Crofton boys
PART TWO: Cheer Squad of the Night, Vermillion vs. Elk Point-Jefferson girls/boys, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington-Newcastle girls, Bishop Heelan boys wrestling triangular
PART THREE: Kevin Negaard’s final catch of the Wanna Have a Catch? campaign, TOp Stop of the Night
Iowa (Girls)
CB-Thomas Jefferson 28 SC West 66
SC North 30 CB-Abraham Lincoln 61
Kingsley-Pierson 50 River Valley 33
East Sac County 54 West Bend Mallard 59
South Central Calhoun 49 Pocahontas Area 58
Audubon 32 Treynor 65
Storm Lake SM 22 Newell-Fonda 86
Missouri Valley 35 Logan-Magnolia 59
Boyer Valley 19 Woodbine 68
Sioux Central 61 Emmetsburg 30
Siouxland Christian 13 Ridge View 66
Central Lyon 72 Sheldon 27
Sioux Center 65 Rock Valley 28
Trinity Christian 25 Remsen SM 51
West Lyon 49 Okoboji 36
Akron-Westfield 60 MMCRU 48
Denison-Schleswig 22 Lewis Central 52
South O’Brien 21 HMS 50
Le Mars 36 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 63 Boyden-Hull 31
Spencer 67 Cherokee 36
Iowa (Boys)
SC North 55 CB-Abe Lincoln 69
CB-Thomas Jefferson 58 SC West 75
South Central Calhoun 83 Pocahontas Area 49
Treynor 82 Audubon 47
Sioux Central 70 Emmetsburg 44
Central Lyon 79 Sheldon 33
Sioux Center 54 Rock Valley 48
Boyden-Hull 59 MOC-Floyd Valley 79
Akron-Westfield 51 MMCRU 54
Denison-Schleswig 70 Lewis Central 58
South O’Brien 69 HMS 61
Bishop Heelan 60 SC East 61
SC West 75 CB-Thomas Jefferson 58
Woodbine 61 Boyer Valley 57
West Lyon 86 Okoboji 42
GTRA 59 Alta-Aurelia 52
Ridge View 71 Siouxland Christian 32
Omaha Christian Academy 69 Whiting 19
River Valley 35 Kingsley-Pierson 69
West Harrison 64 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Storm Lake SM 25 Newell-Fonda 73
West Bend Mallard 56 East Sac County 48
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 Le Mars 23
Nebraska (Girls)
GACC 46 Battle Creek 35
Arlington 30 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
Madison 50 Stanton 49
Crofton 52 Wayne 40
Pierce 29 Norfolk Catholic 30
Wagner 75 O’Neill 27
Winnebago 12 Ponca 59
Wausa 35 Elkhorn Valley 44
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42 Hartington-Newcastle 37
Nebraska (Boys)
Wynot 58 Creighton 55
Norfolk 40 Pius X 61
Pierce 35 Norfolk Catholic 51
Lutheran High NE 55 Clarkson/Leigh 31
Arlington 31 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34
Crofton 22 Wayne 53
South Dakota (Girls)
Yankton 45 Sioux Falls-Jefferson 65
Vermillion 47 Elk Point-Jefferson 46
South Dakota (Boys)
Vermillion 60 Elk Point-Jefferson 49