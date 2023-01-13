SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Pierce vs Cedar Catholic, Unity Christian vs Hinton, Bishop Heelan vs Council Bluffs Lincoln, Sioux City East vs Le Mars, Sioux City North vs Sioux City West, MOC-Floyd Valley vs Sheldon

PART 2

Elk Point-Jefferson vs Ponca, West Sioux vs South O’Brien

PART 3

Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week

Iowa (Boys)

Akron-Westfield – 59

Trinity Christian – 46

Alta-Aurelia – 39

South Central Calhoun – 59

Bishop Heelan – 59

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 56

Boyden-Hull – 74

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 43

Central Lyon – 95

Okoboji – 49

Emmetsburg – 63

Manson-NW Webster – 51

GTRA – 70

Pocahontas – 31

Kingsley-Pierson – 64

Woodbury Central – 27

MOC-Floyd Valley – 73

Sheldon – 32

Newell-Fonda – 82

West Bend-Mallard – 50

River Valley – 47

Westwood – 67

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 56

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 46

Sioux City East – 60

LeMars – 46

Sioux City West – 49

Sioux City North – 44

Spencer – 47

Storm Lake – 50

Iowa (Girls)

Akron-Westfield – 52

Trinity Christian – 42

Alta-Aurelia – 57

South Central Calhoun – 70

Bishop Heelan – 65

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 39

Boyer Valley – 63

West Harrison – 56

Central Lyon – 69

Okoboji – 39

Emmetsburg – 63

Manson-NW Webster – 51

George-Little Rock – 45

Sioux Center – 63

Kingsley-Pierson – 66

Woodbury Central – 18

MMCRU – 55

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 45

MOC-Floyd Valley – 69

Sheldon – 43

Newell-Fonda – 79

West Bend-Mallard – 27

River Valley – 30

Westwood – 68

Rock Valley – 51

West Lyon – 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 64

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 18

Western Christian – 49

Sioux City North – 38

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 41

East Sac County – 27

Unity Christian – 62

Hinton – 55

Nebraska (Boys)

Hartington-Newcastle – 57

Homer – 24

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 65

Walthill – 44

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 37

Oakland-Craig – 52

Osmond/Randolph – 37

Wausa – 55

Ponca – 46

Elk-Point Jefferson – 54

South Sioux City – 88

Omaha Southwest – 72

Wisner Pilger – 31

Howells-Dodge – 62

Nebraska (Girls)

Battle Creek – 36

Scotus – 46

Bloomfield – 42

Plainview – 58

Hartington-Newcastle – 37

Homer – 49

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 9

Oakland-Craig – 67

Norfolk – 37

Columbus – 52

Osmond/Randolph – 24

Wausa – 37

Pierce – 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 41

Ponca – 44

Elk-Point Jefferson – 38

South Sioux City – 63

Omaha Southwest – 48

Wayne – 46

Norfolk Catholic – 36

Wisner Pilger – 33

Howells-Dodge – 38

South Dakota (Boys)

Yankton – 62

Watertown – 43