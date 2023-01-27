SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

Iowa (Boys)

Alta-Aurelia –

Manson-NW Webster –

Ar-We-Va –

Coon Rapids-Bayard –

Boyden-Hull – 51

Rock Valley – 48

Boyer Valley –

CAM –

Denison-Schleswig – 77

Shenandoah – 41

Emmetsburg –

West Bend-Mallard –

Estherville Lincoln Central – 67

Cherokee Washington – 56

Gehlen Catholic –

South O’Brien –

George-Little Rock –

Okoboji –

GTRA –

Southeast Valley –

Harris-Lake Park – 61

Akron-Westfield – 49

Hinton – 53

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 51

IKM-Manning – 25

Treynor – 61

Le Mars – 58

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 62

Logan-Magnolia –

AHSTW –

MMCRU –

West Sioux –

MOC-Floyd Valley –

Sioux Center –

Newell-Fonda – 75

South Central Calhoun – 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 52

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 75

Sheldon – 63

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 49

Sioux Central –

East Sac County –

Sioux City East – 75

Sioux City North – 47

Sioux City West – 75

Bishop Heelan – 91

Spencer – 41

Spirit Lake – 61

Unity Christian – 75

Trinity Christian – 42

West Lyon – 56

Central Lyon – 55

Iowa (Girls)

Alta-Aurelia – 54

Manson-NW Webster – 42

Ar-We-Va – 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard – 46

Boyden-Hull –

Rock Valley –

Boyer Valley – 42

CAM – 83

Clear Lake – 71

St. Edmond – 32

Denison-Schleswig – 51

Shenandoah – 50

Emmetsburg – 58

West Bend-Mallard – 48

Estherville Lincoln Central – 51

Cherokee Washington – 34

Gehlen Catholic –

South O’Brien –

George-Little Rock – 44

Okoboji – 50

GTRA –

Southeast Valley –

Harris-Lake Park –

Akron-Westfield –

Hinton – 87

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 31

IKM-Manning – 20

Treynor – 63

Kingsley-Pierson – 54

OABCIG – 31

Le Mars – 61

Council Bluffs Jefferson – 22

Logan-Magnolia – 51

AHSTW – 39

MMCRU – 49

West Sioux – 46

MOC-Floyd Valley – 29

Sioux Center – 64

MVAOCOU –

Ridge View –

Newell-Fonda – 70

South Central Calhoun – 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 57

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 45

Sheldon –

Sibley-Ocheyedan –

Sioux Central – 71

East Sac County – 42

Sioux City East – 61

Glenwood – 55

Sioux City West – 50

Bishop Heelan – 87

Spencer – 54

Spirit Lake – 37

Unity Christian – 64

Trinity Christian – 19

West Lyon –

Central Lyon –

West Monona –

River Valley –

Westwood – 70

Lawton-Bronson – 28

Woodbury Central –

Siouxland Christian –

Nebraska (Boys)

Battle Creek – 37

Boone Central – 64

Hartington Cedar Catholic –

Dakota Valley –

Norfolk –

Grand Island –

Norfolk Catholic – 76

St. Francis – 40

Omaha Nation –

Crazy Horse –

Wausa –

Tri County Northeast –

Nebraska (Girls)

Bancroft Rosalie – 48

West Point-Beemer – 55

Battle Creek –

Boone Central –

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 28

Pender – 80

Norfolk – 56

Grand Island – 40

Omaha Nation – 65

Marty Indian – 50

South Sioux City – 47

Mercy – 33

Wisner Pilger –

Stanton –