IOWA SCORES (GIRLS)
Sioux City East – 57, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 28
Newell-Fonda – 85, Alta-Aurelia – 30
Hinton – 47, West Sioux – 42
Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 41, Emmetsburg – 25
Central Lyon – 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 37
MMCRU – 43, Gehlen Catholic – 20
Boyden-Hull 59, Okoboji – 35
East Sac County – 61, Southeast Valley – 58
Sioux Central – 37, GTRA – 33
Estherville Lincoln Central – 42, Spirit Lake – 38
Western Christian – 43, Storm Lake 34
West Lyon – 47, MOC-Floyd Valley – 24
Denison-Schleswig – 38, Atlantic – 32
IOWA SCORES (BOYS)
Woodbury Central – 65, Ridge View – 49
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 81, Sioux City East – 63
NEBRASKA (GIRLS)
Lincoln Southeast – 45, Norfolk – 40
NEBRASKA (BOYS)
Norfolk – 56, Cedar Catholic – 45