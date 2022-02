SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 SportsZone is back once again.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland.

IOWA SCORES (GIRLS)

Glendwood – 69, Denison-Schleswig – 31

IOWA SCORES (BOYS)

Kingsley-Pierson 51, MMCRU – 50

Denison-Schleswig – 65, Glenwood – 60

NEBRASKA SCORES (GIRLS)

Stuart – 57, Randolph – 29

Ponca – 63, Homer – 40

Osmond – 59, Wausa – 47