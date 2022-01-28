SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland.
IOWA SCORES (GIRLS)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 46, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 37
Sioux City West – 45, Bishop Heelan – 41
Akron-Westfield – 57, Harris-Lake Park – 18
Cherokee Washington – 57, Western Christian – 54
Sioux Central – 60, East Sac County – 35
Emmetsburg – 55, West Bend-Mallard 36
MOC-Floyd Valley – 64, George-Little Rock – 37
Newell-Fonda – 55, South Central Calhoun – 46
MMCRU – 58, West Sioux – 31
Sioux Center – 56, Boyden-Hull – 32
Le Mars – 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 17
Treynor 54, IKM-Manning – 17
IOWA SCORES (BOYS)
Kingsley-Pierson – 75, Siouxland Christian – 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 60
West Monona – 62, Woodbury Central – 57
MOC-Floyd Valley – 80, George-Little Rock – 46
West Sioux – 77, MMCRU – 41
NEBRASKA SCORES (GIRLS)
Battle Creek – 41, Boone Central – 30
Fremont – 62, Norfolk – 36
NEBRASKA SCORES (BOYS)