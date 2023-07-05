SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech became one of the latest colleges in the nation to bring sports to its student body. Back in October of 2022, WIT submitted an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association and preparations are currently being made for season one.

“So we were at a fall faculty meeting and they said they were bringing sports in, one of which would be cheer, and I immediately became excited and very interested in the position,” Head Cheer Coach Rachel Miller said.

“We played club sports here for a while. We had a club soccer team that played in the Liga Latina. We had a dance team that performed at the Iowa State dance competition. So we’re not strangers, we’ve always been in the background looking to join,” WITCC Athletics Director Mike Brown said.

Mike Brown has worked at Western Iowa Tech since 1997. The desire for sports on WIT’s campus was noticed by Brown and work to hire the first wave of coaches for the likes of men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, cheer, and e-sports unfolded.

“We had over 120 applicants for basketball coach. And if that gives you any inkling on what it’s been like trying to take that and put that down to six applicants,” Brown said.

“It was a very emotional decision at that time because I spent a lot of time at West High and it was a very tough decision, but the opportunity presented itself,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach Harvis ‘Coco’ Cofield said.

“It was a really attractive position just because you know obviously we’re starting from scratch here, I’ve done that already at a college program at Southeast Community College in Nebraska,” Men’s Soccer Head Coach Alex Scheuler said.

The process to fill out staff for each sports department came with its own challenges for Brown. Challenges that Brown said he embraced.

“Getting over my anxiety. I’ve done a certain job at Western Iowa Tech for 20-plus years, and now we’re switching gears. I don’t look at the stats of starting programs because that’s probably scary right? And we want to blaze our own trail,” Brown said.

For the coaches, they were tasked with building a roster from the ground up.

“The hardest part is getting a team on the field. Recruiting now, they say from coaches, it’s a lot easier than before,” Women’s Soccer Head Coach Eddie Vongsiperason said.

“I’m used to adapting to things and starting new programs. I kind of helped with the Westside program to kind of get it back on its feet. So I’m no stranger to it and I think we’ll be very successful,” Cofield said.

The drive to be successful resonates with the first wave of athletes, and they’re ready to make history the second they lace up for the season.

“That’s one of the main goals is to make a name for ourselves especially being a first year. Being in Sioux City, you don’t really get to see any colleges getting built in Sioux City besides Morningside and Briar Cliff,” Basketball Guard Keavian Hayes said.

“Coming here, I’m hoping to, you know, have some records by the time I leave,” Basketball Guard Zeb Svobota said.

The biggest draw for athletes to buy into WIT’s new athletics program? The location.

“There’s a lot of advantages like I get to stay with my family whenever I need them, they’re there for me,” Men’s Soccer Midfielder Edwin Garivay said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Man if I had the opportunity to come to Western Iowa Tech when I was getting out of high school, I would’ve definitely come instead of going to, I went to an NAIA school, but I paid a lot of money. I could’ve saved a lot of money coming here,” Vongsiperason said.

“Roughly 30,000 in the tri-state area that really had nothing to hold onto,” Brown said. “There was really nothing to come back on campus for. We’re giving them something to get back onto campus. And for too long, athletes in Sioux City, Iowa had to leave Sioux City, Iowa. Right, and this is going to give them an option.”

Additional information on Western Iowa Tech’s athletics programs is available on the athletics page of their website.