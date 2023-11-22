STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A moment this year’s Stanton football team won’t ever forget.

The Mustangs capped off its undefeated season with the program’s first State title, defeating EMF 42-36 in the NSAA Class D1 State Championship at Memorial Stadium. But for the Mustangs, the win meant so much more than just the title.

In August, Stanton lost a revered member of its community. Longtime Stanton teacher and coach Patric Brechbill passed away after a 22-month fight with cancer. Brechbill had been a staple of the school district, serving as a teacher and coach at Stanton for 20 years.

“Everyone loved Mr. Brechbill, he was a great guy. It happened and we just got it done for him.” Stanton junior Becker Pohlman said.

“We knew this whole season that he was with us. All of the plays where we got a little lucky, that was him looking down on us.” Stanton junior Barrett Wilke added.

A year dedicated to those who have provided irreplacable insight, giving the team a bigger purpose than the game inside the lines.

“Not playing for yourself, but playing for the people around you and that’s what drove us to win this game.” Pohlman mentioned.

The Mustangs stepped up in the biggest moments to win the state championship, knowing that Mr. Brechbill had a front-row seat.

“This would have meant so much to him to be down here. We all really miss him. We did this for him, we did this for the community, and wish he was here to see this happen.” Stanton head coach David Stoddard emphasized.