SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “I am proud to represent my country”

Those were the words Mitchell Betsworth used to describe his feeling when he found out he was selected to compete for Team USA at next month’s Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

The Sioux City East alum is one of 133 athletes selected to represent our nation while being one of nine powerlifters set to compete.

Betsworth was introduced to powerlifting at East High School in 2012 by a group of teachers and aides. Mitchell excelled and went on to compete at his first Special Olympics USA Games in 2014. After a trio of appearances in the USA Games, the Black Raiders alum is ready for what’s next.

“I am so happy to do this. I am ready to do this. I’m ready to go with Team USA. I am ready to do this, I am so happy,” Betsworth said.

The sport has given Mitchell many different opportunities. From his beginnings at East High to celebrating his 2016 Special Olympics Iowa Male Athlete of the Year award with Peyton Manning and an appearance in Sports Illustrated, Betsworth has enjoyed all of the moments that came from the countless hours he’s put it throughout the years. But, regardless of where the sport has taken him, his ‘why’ has never changed.

“I am so happy to do this. I am ready to go out there. I do it to have fun. I have great coaches. I know many athletes that are going, too,” Betsworth added.

A hobby that started in high school that eventually evolved into Mitchell having his own workout room in his house to representing Sioux City and the country at the Special Olympics, Mitchell serves as an inspiration to many that look up to him and want to follow in his footsteps.

“Follow your dreams. No quitting,” Betsworth emphasized.