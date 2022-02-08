“I think the guys that go undrafted and make it in the NFL are guys that know they have to leave nothing to chance.”

Life is all about opportunities. Many will say it comes down to chance. But for Christian Rozeboom, he’s always been focused on creating his own.

“I think he was special because of his ability to focus. He was always locked in in meetings. He just cared so much,” said South Dakota State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jimmy Rogers.

In high school, Christian started on defense for three years at Sioux Center, finishing second on the team in tackles each season. His hard work earned him a Division I offer at South Dakota State, his only Division I offer. An opportunity he knew he couldn’t waste.

“It’s a dream come true, playing at the highest level that I could have. A lot of hard work paid off. And SDSU just felt like the right place for me,” said Christian on signing day in 2015.

And it didn’t take long for his coaches to see Christian was something special.

“For me, it was the spring of his first year. He talked about not having college change him. How he came in, he was going to stay that way. I knew he was committed to excellence,” said South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier.

Following a redshirt season, Christian won a starting linebacker job with the Jackrabbits as a freshman. Over the next four years, he not only lead the team in tackles each season but finished as SDSU’s all-time leader in tackles.

“He just, he was so explosive, and so fast. And at our level of football, he dominated the position,” said Stiegelmeier.

And just like high school, when his college career came to a close, all Christian needed was one opportunity.

“Honestly I was just hoping he got a shot because I knew if he were to get a shot he would make the most out of his opportunity,” said Rogers

Following the 2020 NFL Draft Christian didn’t hear his name called but did receive plenty of calls, signing with the Los Angeles Rams, eventually making their practice squad. He didn’t play in any games in 2020 and signed with Kansas City’s practice squad in the offseason. But as injuries piled up in LA, Christian found his way back to the city of angels.

“When the Rams called him back it was a no-brainer,” said Rogers

But unlike his time in Brookings, his new role in the NFL was on special teams, something he hadn’t done since he was a freshman with the Jacks.

“I do think it’s a huge change for him for a guy who maybe never came off the field to now taking only a limited amount of snaps. But I’m proud of him. This is the NFL, and he’s carved out his niche,” said Rogers

That niche has Christian set to play on the biggest stage in sports. Another opportunity was created from his own relentlessness.

“Knowing Christian I think he’s very thankful for the opportunity. Every play, to be on the team, all those types of things. Christian is not a guy who has a big ego. He’s very humble, and appreciates everything he gets,” said Stielegmeir.