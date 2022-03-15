Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — On March 10, 2022 Major League Baseball and its players’ union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to end the second-longest work stoppage in league history.

For 99 days players were locked out of team facilities while the two sides negotiated, including Sioux City North alum and Royals pitcher Dan Tillo, the feature of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

“I actually have all my bags packed for when I get that phone call when it does happen,” Tillo said.

Royals pitcher Dan Tillo has spent nearly all of 2022 waiting by the phone for that call meant baseball is back.

On December 2, 2021 Major League Baseball enacted a lockout following the expiration of their current collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union.

“For the pitchers, we had a Zoom meeting talking about it. Just ‘hey, this is going to be happening a few days. Just be ready and you’ve got to take care of your body,'” Tillo shared.

This left players like Tillo to fend for themselves without access to any team resources.

“If you’re on the 40-man roster you’re completely locked out. You can’t use any facilities in Arizona. I can’t talk to coaches either right now. Can’t talk to anyone who is affiliated with the Kansas City Royals or anyone affiliated with the Royals I can’t talk to,” said Tillo.

The lack of communication has made it even harder on players looking to improve this offseason, but for Tillo, it was further complicated as he continued to recover from the Tommy John surgery that he had in July of 2020.

“Right before the lockout, I was talking with trainers more than anyone. They were trying to keep up with me and make sure my arm was good, because last year I was pretty much rehabbing all year, and during the season I was rehabbing. So not being able to talk to coaches and athletic trainers is not good,” Tillo said.

Luckily for Tillo, he’s now a four-year veteran of the MLB offseason, which has helped him stay game ready for that call. Also luckily for Tillo, he hasn’t had to go far to do it, working out at the newly renovated facilities at Briar Cliff University.

“The indoor is amazing. You’ve got two turf mounds, you’ve got Rapsodo so I know what my pitches are doing and exactly how they’re moving, and how fast they are. Coach John giving me some tips and pointers on what he thinks could help me,” Tillo said.

But it’s not just the state-of-the-art facilities that has the Royals’ southpaw coming to the Cliff. Tillo’s relationship with Chargers’ head coach Corby McGlauflin goes back to his childhood.

“The McGlauflins are family friends. My older brothers Mike and Nick have been best friends with Corby forever. Corby was in both of my older brothers’ weddings actually. His youngest brother Travis is one of my best friends that I grew up with too. We went to high school and played sports with,” said Tillo.

“I always kind of watched Dan grow up. I was off in college in North Dakota while he was in high school, but I always kind of followed him a little bit as the neighborhood kid. Seeing what those kids in that class have done has been pretty cool to follow. Obviously, he needs somewhere to work out when he’s back and it’s an easy fit here, and the guys love having him around,” McGlauflin said.

“It’s just an awesome group here that likes to win, likes to have fun, and do it all. It just reminds me of the teams I’ve played with growing up. You’re playing baseball, you’re having fun, and that’s what it’s all about. I miss that aspect of the game right now of being around the team, and the locker room camaraderie,” added Tillo.

Just two days after Dan spoke with KCAU, the lockout came to an end and he immediately hopped on a plane to head to Arizona to join his teammates and prepare for the league’s new opening day on April 14.