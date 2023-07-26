REMSEN, IOWA (KCAU) – A full slate of sports, 15 overall State appearances, three State titles. A senior class to remember for Remsen St. Mary’s.

Jaxon Bunkers, Alex Schroeder, Ryan Willman, Cael Ortmann, Nathan Britt, Brenden Fisch, Isaiah Gerrietts, Kadden Groepper, Tate Tentinger. A group who, outside of golf and wrestling, collectively won more than 280 games across football, basketball, and baseball.

“Ever since TK-kindergarten, we’ve been competitive so competitive like during recess just playing football,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior Cael Ortmann said. “We’ve just been so hardworking. We knew we always wanted to win State championships to put on for our little town of Remsen. Just for it to end with a State championship, there’s no better feeling.”

RSM has high athletic tradition. But seeing the success of the teams that came before them, this handful of Hawks developed that bond built from a young age to finish where other groups fell short. Ready to go from first whistle.

“When they were eighth graders and freshmen, I always had a hard time keeping them off the floor instead of my upperclassmen getting in there,” Remsen St. Mary’s co-head coach Justin Ruden said. “I think that just bodes to the type of people that they are.”

“They’ve worked so hard… just really proud of them,” Remsen St. Mary’s head baseball coach Dean Harpenau said. “In life you don’t get many second chances, and they had a shot at redemption. That’s the beauty of this.”

The Hawks did it all. From tallying 108 points in the highest scoring game in Iowa high school State football history, to revenge tours fully realized with a State baseball crown and two State football titles. The kind of success that demanded accountability amongst each other regardless of fatigue or failure. Even if it meant going out for one more season.

“All the hard work we’ve been putting in from then until now, and then all of us staying out in baseball,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior Jaxon Bunkers said. “Some of us could have quit but they all stayed out, did their role, and we stuck together as a family.”

“They were so confident in themselves that when you went on the field as a coach you were like ‘well okay we’ll just do this, and then we’ll do this, and then we’ll do this’ and it’s all gonna work itself out,” Remsen St. Mary’s head football coach Tim Osterman said.

A blistering mixture of size, speed, and strength. Knowing that not everyone will be the star player, but each Hawk had a part to play towards the greater goal.

“That continuity amongst each other it shows you all have a different role. You don’t need to be the star but you have a role on this team to get the success that we have. That’s their selflessness,” Ruden said.

“The record we have in all sports together, you don’t just plan that,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior Brenden Fisch said. “We just kept working at it, and it just happened that way. It’s just amazing.”

And it’s not like the Hawks have a big pool to choose from. The enrollment for Remsen St. Mary’s last year? 64 students. With many coaches asking student-athletes to play multiple sports just to fill a roster. It’s a harsh reality for small schools, but with hard work and the sheer will to win at everything, this Hawks’ senior class has soared above those parameters.

“It’s rare to have a group that is so entrenched and wanting to work hard and do every single thing that they can possibly do to just win. That’s all they really thought about,” Osterman said.

Experience the highs and the heartbreak, it’s that willingness to play through injury and adversity with next to no days off that’s given them glory on a larger scale. A storybook stretch that had the perfect ending in Carroll for their last game in Hawks threads.

“Playing for my grandpa up there and thanking him for everything,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior Kadden Groepper said. “Ending on top with all my boys and my friends.”

“They’re winners and they don’t like to lose,” Remsen St. Mary’s sophomore Collin Homan said. “I now have that same mentality that they’ve taught me.”

Playing for past and future Hawks, it’s a group that’ll be revered in the Remsen community. Leaving big shoes to fill and as they look ahead to the next chapter of their lives, the senior class is looking forward to when that next trophy is added to the case.

“Just keep it going and keep winning,” Groepper said.

“I hope that the younger kids look at what kind of role models that these kids were and strive to be like them. Put the work in that they did, knowing that it doesn’t just come easy and I think these guys really did,” Ruden said.