Durham, N.C. (KCAU) — “That’s the thing about these guys, they’ve never quit. They’ve never let up, and for that, I’m truly proud of them.”

On Saturday, the Morningside Mustangs made it three of the last four seasons they’ve raised the Tom Osborne Trophy as the nation’s last team standing. For the seniors, the win capped a career with more national championships than losses, solidifying the decision of every player who returned for a fifth year this season.

“I don’t think I could end my career any better,” said Mustangs fifth-year senior running back Anthony Sims. “I just tried to come back and be the best player I could be, the best teammate I could be, and I guess just be coachable.”

“This is an awesome way to cap off an un-dreamable career,” said Mustangs fifth-year senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier. “I came to Morningside to win championships, but at that time they had never won a championship. So to think five years later, three times a champion, only lost two whole games in my career. It’s not something somebody coming to college to play football can say a lot. This is why we came back. This is why our group of fifth-year seniors is back, to have this feeling.”

The Mustangs’ recent success falls in line with many great NAIA programs of the last two decades. Carroll College won four championships in a row from 2002-2005, and then won two more in 2007 and 2010. Sioux Falls claimed three titles in four years (2006, 2008-09) at one point as well. Morningside joins both as the only programs to win more than two titles this millennium, and officially brings the word “dynasty” into question for Steve Ryan’s team.

“Definitely a dynasty that coach Ryan has put together,” said Jurgensmeier. “It goes a long way back before the championships were coming. Nine semifinals in ten years. Coach Ryan has got an outstanding program, and it’s going to go on for a long time too.”

“It really is amazing what they accomplished, what they did,” said Mustangs head coach Steve Ryan. “2021, it never ended, right? You had the fall, then the spring, and then we were right back at it. We did lose some critical players along the way that weren’t able to come back, but the five years that Tyler Wingert, Reid Jurgensmeier, Anthony Sims, they lost one game in four years. That’s pretty incredible. And for those group of guys, they were a dynasty. They made me into a three-time champion.”