SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “My mom had cancer. She had breast cancer, and she’s a a survivor. Just seeing what that took on her…I don’t want to see kids do that and no kid deserves it,” Sioux City junior punter/kicker Jacob Borrall said.

The life of East High junior Jacob Borrall was changed in late 2019 when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. A moment that he says he won’t forget.

When my mom got it, I was like ‘why her?’. Why do people have to go through this. Again, I just don’t want to see anyone go through that again. Especially kids my age, no one deserves that.

Coming into the football season, Borrall wanted to make a difference for others going through a similar situation. That’s where his idea started.

Borrall teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, allowing donors to pledge money toward his challenge or donate five cents per yard punted. An impact that stretches far beyond the gridiron.

“I hope that I’m making a good impact. But, that just comes with me doing my best every single game and that I get as much money donated to that as I can,” Borrall said.

Wanting to help others. It’s not a surprise to those within the East High football program.

“It says a lot about his character. He comes from a great family. He’s a great kid, he puts in a lot of hard work not only in the classroom, but also on the football field. Obviously, you can see what he’s trying to do for the community itself. It says a lot about him,” Sioux City East head coach Mike Winklepleck said. “But, it’s not surprising to a lot that know him. That’s just the type of kid he is. He’s always looking out for his friends and other people. It’s great to see what he’s doing,”

Through five games, the Black Raiders kicker and punter is more than halfway toward his goal of 1,300 yards. Borrall has punted 18 times for 697 yards. Determined to reach his goal with the help of those around him.

“The ultimate goal is, I think it’s around $400 right now. But, I think with the help of some people, we can get it way further than that,” Borrall added.

To donate to Jacob’s campaign, click here.