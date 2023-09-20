SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “Using your gift to help others.” Those are words Demarico Young lives by.

After receiving the Week 14 NFL Way to Play High School Award, Young became inspired to help others.

On March 31, the Sioux City North student-athlete launched his non-profit foundation to benefit kids in the area, assisting student-athletes both and off the field in Siouxland.

One of the main goals of the Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation is to give local athletes a chance to access equipment while decreasing challenges for families who may face obstacles, something that hit home for the Young family.

“It means a lot because we can provide or pay forward to the people who need like we did because people helped us to gain a better life,” Young said.

“It means a lot to me that my son is doing something for the community, and I love him for that because he knows the struggle of what we went through and doesn’t want anyone else to go through it,” Demarico’s mother, Sholanda Warfield added.

The foundation hit the ground running, quickly picking up support from Young’s peers as well as coaches at North High.

“Just to have the opportunity to coach a student, nonetheless an athlete that will put himself out there. He’s got really good backing from his teammates and other kids at the school. So, it helps bring unity within the program as well and once it kind of took a hold…it’s been going fast,” Sioux City North football head coach Mitch Mohr mentioned.

Not only does the foundation work to benefit athletes, its goal is to make an impact for any local student, serving as an outlet for those struggling with academics and mental health, leveling the playing field for everyone.

“Nobody got to where they are no matter what socioeconomic status they’re in, no matter where they are financially, without help from somebody else. It’s always okay to ask for some help. It’s always okay to lend a helping hand to somebody else because at the end of the day, we’re all human beings and we all deserve a chance to be as healthy, successful, and happy as we can be,” Demarico Young Foundation board member Julian Lee added.

Paying it forward. An idea that helped Young get to where he is today, encouraging the senior to be that helping hand for others in need.

“I hope that deaf, hard of hearing, and people disabilities will have access to unified sports and better futures through education and athletics,” Young said.

Plenty of eyes have been on Young’s work, with its biggest impact to date taking place right here in Siouxland.

On August 18th, the foundation made its first direct donation to a local student-athlete. As of recent, his foundation’s work has reached far beyond Sioux City.

On September 15th, the foundation helped orchestrate Deaf Awareness Night in conjunction with North’s home game. The event featured members of the deaf and hard of hearing community from all over the country, experiencing the game with live American Sign Language play-by-play…which organizers say is the first time that’s happened at a high school football game.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m really grateful for Demarico allowing us to have a platform with him to share what his gift is and show the community and the world that the Deaf can do everything,” Linguabee owner Justin Buckhold emphasized.

“Really, it’s the best blessing ever,” Young highlighted.